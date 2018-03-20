Next Week’s ‘Counting On’ Will Be The Season Finale, According To ‘Duggar Family Blog,’ No Renewal Set

Will this be the end of the reality series on the mega-clan?

The Duggar Family blog, run by family members of the Duggar clan, have announced that the next episode of Counting On will actually be the season finale. During the two-hour special, fans will get an in-depth look at Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar’s wedding as they tie the knot, even though they were already treated to a wedding special for the pair during the last season.

Fans were also given a 20-minute webisode featuring Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth as she gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn.

This short season was only a few episodes long, with the first episode premiering as a double act chronically Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s honeymoon and Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, moving to their new home in Laredo, Texas.

Fans of the show are no doubt disappointed that this season was so short, but are looking forward to more episodes hopefully later on in the year. TLC, however, has not announced plans to renew the season. The family did go through several months last year where they stated TLC had not yet announced a date to renew the show either, so fans are crossing their fingers and hoping that the show will be brought back as soon as possible.

This short season, filmed mostly last summer, touched on news that Duggar fans were already well aware of. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced the birth of her son, Gideon, about a month ago, so the latest footage from the webisode special was the first to be shown in near real-time.

Since the season ended, Joe and Kendra have announced that they are expecting their first baby. They will join most of Joe’s siblings in having a baby boy.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy have also announced that they will be expecting a baby this summer. The pair have not stated the sex of the baby, but are continuing to update fans via “bumpdates” in which Jinger poses next to a chalkboard every few weeks and shows how far along she is with her new little one. Some fans believe Jinger is carrying a girl, only because she is carrying high.

Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, have also announced an engagement.