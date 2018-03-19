Joy-Anna Duggar Heads To Colorado And Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Family Photo With Baby Gideon

It's been weeks since new parents Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have shared any photos on social media.

Joy-Anna Duggar just gave birth three weeks ago, but the Counting On star is already back to traveling across the country with her famous family. She and her husband Austin Forsyth recently took their baby boy on his first big trip out of state. They’re visiting Colorado with a group of friends and family members, and Joy-Anna’s parents couldn’t resist sharing a photo of their new grandson on their family Facebook page.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth went silent on social media shortly after their baby boy arrived on February 23. They haven’t shared any photos on Instagram since February 26, the day they chose to announce Gideon’s birth. However, on Sunday night, a sweet snapshot of Joy-Anna, Austin, and baby Gideon was posted on the Duggar family’s Facebook page. Austin has one arm around his wife in the photo, and he’s holding his tiny son in the other. Gideon is gazing up at his father with a look of awe on his little face.

The image is the first of Joy-Anna Duggar showing off her post-baby body. She’s wearing an unbuttoned light blue sleeveless shirt over a baggy gray T-shirt with a black and white striped skirt. Austin is wearing blue jeans and a dark gray Estes Park, Colorado T-shirt.

The parents and their baby boy are currently in Colorado with a few other members of the Duggar family. According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jim Bob and Michelle took a group of their kids with them on a trip to the Granby Ranch ski resort. They were joined by some members of another famously large family, the Bates clan of Bringing Up Bates fame. A Counting On camera crew was reportedly with the group.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth aren’t decked out in ski garb in the image above, but the couple has hit the slopes before. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Counting On viewers were surprised to see Joy-Anna rocking ski pants when she and Austin headed to Switzerland for their honeymoon. It’s been less than ten months since the couple struggled to stay upright as they slipped and slid down the Theodul glacier, and now they’re already on another ski trip with a baby in tow.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Counting On fans can watch Joy-Anna Duggar’s birth special tomorrow night on TLC following an episode centered on her pregnancy announcement to her family. The first of the two episodes airs at 9 p.m. ET.