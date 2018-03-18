‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Hawkeye And Other No-Shows, Death Toll Increase, And Post-Credit Hints

The trailer for the upcoming Avengers ensemble film continues to have everyone talking.

There is a lot to discuss about what was shown in the recently released trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, but fans also have so much to say about what was not there.

The absence of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is one of things that have them asking questions. The character is confirmed to appear in the much-awaited ensemble film, but he has not been shown in any of the previews yet.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo assured that the bow-slinging Avenger is in the movie, but he is far from the front lines taking on The Mad Titan and his underlings.

The duo revealed to Slash Film that Hawkeye is on his own journey in Avengers: Infinity War, which is most likely why he is not seen along with the other superheroes in the trailers.

As pointed out by the well-known pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider aka Emergency Awesome, the trailers are meant to tease the team-up of Marvel characters fans never thought would share the screen, and since Hawkeye is up to some other unknown business, Secret Avengers-style, he is not seen hanging around fighting in Avengers: Infinity War.

This is, as per the Russo brothers, a journey that Hawkeye chose following the events of Captain America: Civil War, which fans will remember forced him to go out of retirement only to land behind bars. Joe Russo explained as follows.

“Characters on Cap’s side coming out of the Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths in them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

It is believed that Hawkeye might be focused on protecting his wife and kids in Avengers: Infinity War, especially after how things turned out when he went to take part in the Civil War. It is also speculated that he might be on a mission that will give the Avengers the upper hand later in the warfare.

Either way, he is expected to join the fight at some point. Emergency Awesome thinks that one thing that will force him to rejoin the team is the death of one of the Avengers.

The same goes for Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), who most definitely would not be looking forward to doing anything that will get him a one-way ticket to prison as he rebuilds his relationship with his daughter.

Emergency Awesome adds that since Ant-Man and the Wasp is coming up, some of his scenes on Avengers: Infinity War might be a bit spoiler-y to show. In that spirit, this is possibly why The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) is not shown, too, in addition to the idea that she is expected to get little screen time as well.

The YouTuber posits that the duo will likely play a more important role after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, possibly as the remaining team makes their attempt to tap into the soul world of the Soul Stone, which Ant-Man and The Wasp will likely be able to do after their own film.

If this is the situation the superheroes will find themselves in moving into Avengers 4, the two might not be brought into the battle until their unique abilities are needed.

As for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), it has been said time and again that she will not be in Avengers: Infinity War, but Emergency Awesome speculates that she might appear in a post-credit scene to tease her upcoming solo film.

The YouTuber also talked about the possible fate of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba) based on what was shown in the trailer. There are rumors going around that they will bite the dust as early as the first act of Avengers: Infinity War when they, along with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), first encounter Thanos in space.

A bit of that was shown in the trailer with the villain squeezing Thor’s head. Loki watches on in horror, but cannot do anything because he is being held by The Mad Titan’s subordinates.

Heimdall is notably absent in that scene too, leading to the speculation that he is already dead at that point in the film and that Loki might follow soon after should he choose to save his brother.

Lastly, there are also talks about Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage appearing in Avengers: Infinity War. The buzz is that he will play the role of Eitri, the King of the Dwarves, known as one of the greatest forgers and weapon makers in the Marvel universe.

He will reportedly help Thor acquire a replacement for his Mjolnir, most likely the Stormbreaker, which he was shown activating in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Emergency Awesome says that Dinklage is possibly in that scene and might have been removed digitally so as to not give things away.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.