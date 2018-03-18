The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actor was sighted in the United Kingdom last week while his former leading lady is rumored to be affecting her boyfriend's career.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been tagged in several malicious speculations since they appeared as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the Fifty Shades series. Previous reports claimed that the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars have developed feelings for each other while filming the first two erotic romantic drama movies. However, both of them have denied the baseless romance rumors.

In February 2017, Jamie Dornan finally broke his silence and addressed the reports linking him to Dakota Johnson. The 35-year-old Irish actor, who is set to appear on will appear in A Private War, Borderland, A Private War, My Dinner With Herve, Untogether, and Robin Hood movies, told The Telegraph that his relationship with Amelia Warner did not suffer because of his steamy bed scenes with Chris Martin’s rumored girlfriend in Fifty Shades. He added his wife has been very supportive of him despite the fact that she has not seen any of the installments yet.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Dakota Johnson, for her part, has previously clarified that she and Jamie Dornan are just very “close” friends. The Fifty Shades Freed actress even divulged that the husband of Amelia Warner has been very protective of her. Chris Martin’s ladylove added that her on-screen partner always comes to the rescue when she needs a little saving, especially whenever she feels uncomfortable and things get too emotional on set.

“We have this friendship that we built around trusting each-other. We got to know each-other based around the fact that I needed him to be protective of me.”

Recently, Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner have proven, again, that they are still happy in each other’s arms. Pop Sugar shared that the on-screen lover of Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Freed and his wife were spotted at the Cheltenham Festival in the United Kingdom on Friday. The actor looked dapper on his dark grey-colored suit while his wife appeared stunning on her festive fascinator and navy blue pantsuit.

Earlier last week, Jamie Dornan was sighted carrying his daughter Dulcie at the Los Angeles Airport. Dakota Johnson’s former on-screen partner sported a simple white T-shirt and dark trousers at the time. The Fifty Shades Freed actor and Dulcie were seen together with Amelia Warner and Elva a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, Radar Online previously shared that Dakota Johnson has, reportedly, affected the singing career of Chris Martin. An unnamed source told the publication that other members of Coldplay are already annoyed with the Fifty Shades Freed actress’ constant presence. It was even claimed that the “Yellow” singer could no longer focus on his band because he would rather spend time with his girlfriend than work on new music.

“Chris’ bandmates like Dakota, but the fact that he’s dropped everything to be by her side is starting to get on their nerves. He’s letting their music come second so he can focus on being with Dakota while she films her latest movie in Vancouver.”

Dakota Johnson, who is currently filming Bad Times at the El Royale in Canada, and Chris Martin first sparked dating reports when they were seen enjoying time together at a restaurant in Israel last year. It was also reported that the leading lady of Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed had also graced Coldplay’s final show in Argentina in November 2017. However, neither of the two personalities has confirmed their real score up until now.

Chris Martin and the 28-year-old American actress have yet to comment on the reports stating that the Coldplay singer is letting his music career come second so he could focus more on their relationship. Therefore, devoted followers of the couple should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!