Kelly Ripa Slams Trolls Who Said She’s Too Skinny & Has A Head Too Big For Her Body

Kelly is clapping back on social media after being body shamed by haters

Kelly Ripa is clapping back at a troll who told her that her head is too big for her body and another who claimed she was too skinny. Kelly wasn’t afraid to hit back after being body shamed earlier this week, as E! News reported that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host was more than ready to put the haters in their place while reading mean comments about herself.

Ripa was armed with the perfect response after an Instagram user remarked on the social media site, ironically on a video uploaded by Live with Kelly and Ryan’s official page which showed her scrolling through the comments section on Instagram and reading out mean comments about herself.

E! News revealed this week that one Instagram user wrote that Kelly’s “head looks to big for her tiny body,” to which Ripa had the perfect response to being body shamed for her slim frame.

Hitting back with a comment of her own, the talk show host and former soap opera actress clapped back in the comments, “to is spelled too FYI,” pointing out that the user, who goes by the Instagram username @paulamaccani, had misspelled the word.

Kelly’s clap back clearly impressed her legions of fans, as a screenshot captured by the outlet showed many others praising her for hitting back at the hater.

Closer reported that Ripa then interacted with another troll on the social media site, again putting someone in their place after they too used the wrong spelling of the word while attempting to body shame her.

After a troll wrote on a picture of her uploaded by her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, that she looked “to skinny,” Kelly wrote in reply, “And once again the word is TOO!”

Kelly’s latest scathing response came shortly after the star – who’s appeared as a co-host on Live since 2001 alongside Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and now Ryan Seacrest – had another epic response to a hater who slammed Mark.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, after the hater claimed that Mark looked “funny” because he appeared to be attempting to look a little taller in the photo, both Kelly and Mark both hit back.

After Consuelos left a sarcastic comment about his height and wanting to look taller, Ripa added the tongue-in-cheek response, “he’s tall where it counts babe.”

Shortly after her clap back hit the headlines, per E! News, Ripa spoke out about her love of interacting with trolls during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on March 16.

“I love a clapback,” Kelly told Jerry O’Connell, who’s currently stepping in as guest co-host for Williams when asked about why she engages with the haters in the comments sections of her social media uploads. “I love a troll but I love to troll a troll.”

“Like, if you’re gonna troll me, then I’m gonna troll back,” Ripa continued of her love of trolling the trolls on the daytime talk show, before joking, “and that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended.”