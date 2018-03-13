Frankel has threatened this before, but this time seems different

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel is once again threatening to walk away from RHONY for good this time, according to Radar Online. Frankel has finally reached her breaking point, according to sources close to the show, and is telling anyone who will listen that she wants out.



“Every season she says she wants to quit, but this year the producers were like, ‘Let us know how you want to write yourself off the show,'” continued the source. “All the producers want her gone.”

And it’s not just the producers who are reportedly losing patience with Bethenny Frankel, as the other members of the Real Housewives of New York cast have grown tired of Frankel’s attitude.

“The cast members are all fine with the fact that she may be leaving. They’re sick of her bad attitude. They don’t like the pressure of her coming in hot and ready to take them down one day and then being fun and loving the next.”

However, some sources think that Bethenny Frankel could just once again use a threat to quit as a bargaining tool to return next season.

“She [threatens to quit] all the time. The difference is this year the producers and cast are done with her [Frankel]!”

The Daily Mail confirms that Frankel is on the outs with the rest of the cast of the Real Housewives of New York. The rift ironically started with Bethenny’s close friend Carole Radziwill, who called her out.

“Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me,” Radziwill stated.



The other RHONY cast members piled on, making Frankel angrier. A source close to production says that the other RHONY stars have grown tired of Bethenny and her short fuse.

“They feel they’d all be better off without her as she’s no longer the funny, smart girl next door that everyone liked. She’s become mean and entitled and she belittles the other women as well as the crew.”

The source said that it was Carole Radziwill who decided that she needed a break from her friendship with Bethenny Frankel.

“It all began with Carole calling time on their friendship. She’d had enough of being perceived as Bethenny’s puppet and she said enough was enough. They had multiple arguments over the period of filming, the worst when they filmed in the Berkshires.”

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill had been joined at the hip, and the idea that Carole wanted a break from the friendship enraged Bethenny.

“Bethenny freaked out and couldn’t handle that Carole was calling her out on her BS. Then the other women started telling her they’d had enough. This set Bethenny over the edge that she called the heads of production and tried to resign. It didn’t work and she was forced to keep filming.”

This also reportedly angered Bravo production.



“Here is the highest paid cast member constantly saying she is unavailable or too busy and then we see her on yet another vacation or out at her Hamptons home. It’s beyond frustrating and a slap in the face to the other women who always make themselves available to film – as it is their job!”

There is a lot of frustration that Bethenny Frankel doesn’t hide her disrespect from production or from the rest of the Real Housewives cast.

“She doesn’t even do it on the down-low – she blatantly does it without a care in the world. Her Instagram story is an F-U to everyone who is doing their job. Yet when she is called on her behavior she freaks out and can’t take it.”

Bethenny Frankel might be in a new feud with Carole Radziwill, but she’s still on edge with Sonja Morgan over the SkinnyGirl versus TipsyGirl battle over Prosecco.

Bethenny Frankel had used a one-liner on RHONY to shut Sonja Morgan down.