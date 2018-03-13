‘Teen Mom OG’: Gary Shirley Speaks Out After Shocking DNA Test Results

'Teen Mom OG' star Gary Shirley was in tears after getting the results of his paternity test.

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley got some shocking news during Monday night’s all-new episode. Gary, who is the father of Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah, had previously taken a DNA test to discover whether his mother’s boyfriend, Jody, was his biological father. This week, Gary got the results of the paternity test.

According to a March 12 report by OK! Magazine, Gary Shirley received the results of the DNA test in the mail. The Teen Mom OG dad seemed nervous to open the letter, and asked his wife, Kristina Shirley, to do it for him. When Kristina looked at the letter, it took her a minute to figure out what she was seeing, but then tears filled her eyes as she realized that Jody was not Gary’s father.

The paternity test proved that Jody was not Gary’s biological father, although Shirley was hoping that he would get confirmation. Sadly, that wasn’t the case and he, along with Jody and his mother Carol, were all devastated by the shocking DNA test results. After the show aired, Gary released a statement about his heartbreaking Teen Mom OG scenes and revealed that Jody has been in his life for the past four years and that he still wants to know who his biological father is.

Gary Shirley told his Twitter followers that he has “an idea” about who his real dad may be, but that as of right now, he is still just trying to figure out what his next step will be in determining the paternity. It seems that the Teen Mom OG star doesn’t want anything in return except for the knowledge of who his biological father really is.

He’s in my life now as of the past 4 years. I just wonder who my father is. I have an idea. But still just trying to figure out my next steps. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) March 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Gary Shirley is remaining focused on his own fatherly duties as he currently raises his two daughters, Leah, whose mother is Amber Portwood, and Emilee, whom he shares with his current wife, Kristina. All the while, Amber is busy getting ready to welcome her second child, a baby boy who she plans to name James, with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

— Tonight, I find out if Jody is my dad or not. Tune in at 9/8c to a new #TeenMomOG to find out the results of my paternity test! What do you think?? pic.twitter.com/kC7Rh3D7AY — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) March 12, 2018

Teen Mom OG fans can watch more of the drama when the show airs at 9 p.m. Monday nights on MTV.