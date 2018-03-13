Former ‘Counting On’ Stars Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Share Another One Of Baby Sam’s Firsts With Fans

Derick shared the short clip on Instagram and was met with a lot of mixed reviews.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard just updated fans on how things are progressing for their 8-month-old son, Samuel. The former Counting On stars shared a sweet video of Sam getting his teeth brushed for the first time, marking another milestone for the family’s newest addition. However, how did fans react to the post?

Derick shared the short clip on Instagram and was met with a lot of mixed reviews. The video shows Jill holding Sam while brushing his teeth. At one point, the couple’s 2-year-old son, Israel, comes into frame asking his father about reading a bedtime story.

While some fans were polite about the post, others criticized Derick for just about everything he’s done over the past year. A few fans even tried to defend Derick, but they were clearly fighting a losing battle.

According to InTouch Weekly, the new video comes on the heels of a pretty disastrous year for Jill and Derick. After getting booted from Counting On, the two have not been able to escape criticism whenever they post online, even when it’s videos of their children.

Prior to the teeth brushing clip, the couple was slammed online for reading their boys bedtime stories that promoted anti-social ideals.

“The book Atlas basically promotes the idea that being poor is a consequence of laziness and success is solely based on meritocracy,” one Instagram follower shared, while a second person added, “These books are about ‘the evils of socialism’ and ‘second amendment rights’. These are not for small kids. Heck at least read a good kids’ bible story to the kids if you can’t handle mainstream kids’ books.”

Jill and Derick have also been criticized about how they are raising their two sons. Over the past few months, fans called out Jill for leaving Sam on the floor by himself, turning a tortilla into a hat for the baby, and allowing him access to choking hazards.

Counting On fans also bashed Jill for wishing her husband a happy 29th birthday last week. A few fans said they hoped Derick will learn how to be a real Christian before he turns 30, while others slammed him for not having a job.

Derick was fired from Counting On last year after a series of comments about Jazz Jennings, a fellow TLC reality star. Derick revealed his true colors when he bashed Jennings for being a transgender teen. While Jennings did not retaliate online, TLC decided to let Derick go and issued a special statement regarding his exit.

A few weeks ago, Derick criticized the network for not paying him and his wife for airing a special birth episode of Sam last season. He claims that TLC should have given them some money to help pay medical expenses for the birth. The network has not responded to the comments.

New episodes of Counting On — the first season without Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard — air Monday nights on TLC.