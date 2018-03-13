Larry Kudlow: Former Alcoholic And Cocaine User, And President Trump’s Possible Pick For Economic Advisor

President Donald Trump's potential choice to replace Gary Cohn as chief economics advisor is Larry Kudlow, a reformed alcoholic who once had a $100,000 per month cocaine habit.

The White House was rocked last week when President Donald Trump’s chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn, announced that he would be the latest member of the Trump administration to quit his role. Cohn joined the very long list of officials who have left the Trump administration, and the search is on for his replacement. As reported by CNN, President Trump mentioned he may want to recruit Larry Kudlow as Cohn’s replacement. Kudlow would certainly be an interesting choice for Cohn’s role, not least because he is a free-trade advocate who opposes Trump’s decision to apply tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.

Kudlow would also be a controversial choice as he is a recovering alcoholic who once had a $100,000 per month cocaine habit. As reported by Newsweek, Kudlow was forced to resign from the investment bank Bear Stearns in 1994 as a result of his cocaine and alcohol problems.

As reported by the New York Times, after Kudlow’s resignation from Bear Stearns, Kudlow admitted his cocaine and alcohol problems and went into rehab. As reported by the Daily Mail in 2013, he spent five months in rehab and 18 years later he still attended AA meetings. Kudlow told the audience at a gala fundraiser for Silver Hill Hospital that he still struggles with his alcohol and cocaine addiction even though he had been clean for 18 years.

“I have struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many years, and I don’t believe I have conquered it. I take it one day at a time. I am 18 years sober. “I needed long-term care, and I didn’t have any money. I’d spent it on my addiction, this was the end of the line. I was unemployable.”

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Larry Kudlow Once Worked With The Clintons Before Veering Toward The Political Right

As reported by Newsweek, Kudlow “grew up” on the political left. Kudlow was a fierce opponent of the Vietnam War and worked on Democratic political campaigns alongside Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton before lurching to the right and working for President Ronald Reagan in the Office of Management and Budget.

Kudlow also has a successful career as a journalist, notably as Economics Editor at National Review Online. He is also a senior contributor at CNBC, an outlet often criticized by President Trump. Kudlow endorsed President Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign, and as reported by CNBC, he has “informally advised Trump on taxes and other financial issues.”

Whilst Trump is said to favor appointing Kudlow, the deal is not yet done, primarily because the president is said to be concerned that Kudlow may not support his position on tariffs.