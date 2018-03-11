Jill Duggar Dillard Shows Off Anti-Socialist Book She Reads To Three-Year-Old Son

The former reality TV star has shown fans that she starts spreading her ideals very young.

Jill Duggar Dillard was raised in a household that espouses not only traditional Christian values but also is active in the Republican sector. Her father, Jim Bob, was active in politics from the time she was very young, so it’s no wonder that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, have chosen to read politically motivated texts to their children.

The second Duggar daughter is the mother of two sons, Israel and Samuel, and last night she showed off the evening’s bedtime reading: The Tuttle Twins and the Food Truck Fiasco. Jill stated that her mother-in-law purchased the book for her two small children and that her oldest son, Israel, loves the book.

In the description, Jill Duggar Dillard told her followers that these books were great for “teaching great lessons” and that she couldn’t wait to read the rest of the books to her children.

Connor Boyack, the author of the books, states on his website, “Each year, hundreds of millions of children are spoon-fed false history, bad economics, and logical fallacies. Your child is not immune.”

The books are espoused to help teach children about “liberty and freedom,” by discussing logical fallacies of “entitlement,” socialism (his book The Tuttle Twins and The Search for Atlas is an out and out discussion of the evils of socialism which begets people to believe they are owed something for nothing), and how central planning ruins lives.

Other books discuss the “miracle” of the free market and as well as how some laws allow people to “hurt us and take our things.”

“The book ‘Atlas’ basically promotes the idea that being poor is a consequence of laziness and success is solely based on meritocracy,” one commenter wrote underneath Jill’s picture.

Jill has not responded to the comments or the blowback underneath her photo, nor has she commented back to those who feel that the series is inappropriate for a boy of Israel’s age.

Her husband, Derick Dillard, has found himself in a lot of hot water due to things he places on the Internet and has been criticised for some of his political beliefs. These include the idea that the Parkland shooting survivors are being used by the liberal media to promote anti-gun laws, that Jill is not verified on Twitter only because she is not anti-gun, and that it is exploitative for TLC to air the show I Am Jazz, as it is both immoral and harms Jazz herself.