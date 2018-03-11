Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Royal Baby Birthing Rules And Traditions Revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are very near to welcoming their third mini-royal, and royal enthusiasts are antsy to discover the gender of the soon-to-arrive little one. Many are speculating the new addition to the adored family will be a boy, seeing as Middleton has been donning more blue attire than usual. However, as Marie Claire relays, Kate and William did not determine the gender of their first two children and will likely follow a pattern for their third.

The couple, in addition to all other members of the British royal family, also are to adhere to other patterns and rules when it comes to birthing children. Daily Star UK makes note of these newly-released details about birthing. The said rules involve birthing plans, in addition to who is allowed in the birthing room as well as how the birth is announced to the masses.

Most importantly, Queen Elizabeth II must be the first to be told about the birth before the public or anyone else. Previously, the announcement to the public was made at Buckingham Palace by way of an outdoor easel. However, Prince William and Duchess Kate changed things up by using social media to make the announcement.

For centuries, the town crier announces the birth as well. This tradition is still in place, despite the practicality of social media for getting the word out.

Additionally, home births are actually the preferred way to bring a royal into the world. Despite the duchess delivering Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a London hospital, there has been talk that Middleton will give birth at home this time around. Prince William and Prince Harry were born at St. Mary’s Hospital. Their late mother, Princess Diana, was the first to break this royal protocol, as Marie Claire shares.

Prior to the birth of Prince Charles, there was a rule in place that no men were allowed in the birthing room. This has clearly been nixed for Kate and William’s little ones, despite the long-adhered-to rule being in place.

Additionally, any midwives involved in royal births are to swear to secrecy and are not to disclose any details about any birth. As the publication relays, Middleton is said to have used three midwives for the birth of Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently relocated from Anmer Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace, where the couple undertook extensive renovations and are said to have recently completed a gorgeous new nursery for the royal on the way.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child in April.