Fans Think Beth Chapman Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Picture On Double Date As She Continues Recovery

The 'Dog the Bounty' star is back and looks better than ever.

For the first time in nearly a month, Beth Chapman has shared a photo with her beloved husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, on her Instagram page and fans are going absolutely crazy.

As the Inquisitr reported two weeks ago, Chapman delighted fans as she shared a photo with Nancy Grace at a gala. The reality TV star attended PBUS’s gala and dinner, where Grace happened to be the keynote speaker. As many of her fans know, Beth was recently re-elected to be the President of the PBUS.

But noticeably absent from her Instagram page has been Beth’s husband, Duane Chapman. The last appearance that he made on Beth’s popular page was on February 2, where Chapman paid tribute to her “Big Daddy” on his 65th birthday.

Luckily for fans, Duane has re-emerged on his wife’s page as she recently shared a photo of the couple on a double date with their “oldest” friends, Howard Cook and Darcy Hinton Cook.

In the picture, Beth is wearing a beautiful black top with long, lacy sleeves. The 50-year-old has her hair down and curly and appears to be wearing long lashes as well as light pink lipstick. On the flip side, Duane opted for the casual Hawaiian look in a blue and orange colorful top buttoned all the way down past his chest.

In the caption of the picture, Beth explains that she and Dog were on a double date when they met their “new friend” Miss Hawaii Celestine Mokihana Maldonado, who happened to be on her way to compete for Miss USA.

“She believes in education at all costs! Let’s support her,” Beth told her fans.

And while Beth seems to be a fan of Miss Hawaii, Chapman’s fans still simply can’t get over how beautiful the star looked on her date night out. In all, the photo gained over 10,000 likes as well as 130 plus comments in just two days of being posted.

Most fans were quick to point out how amazing the reality starlet looks following her long battle with throat cancer.

“Looking great Beth so glad u recovered and on path to brighter future love to you and your family!”

“Beth, you look absolutely radiant,” another fan chimed in.

Since her show Dog the Bounty Hunter left the air years ago, fans have been dying to see Beth and her husband on TV again. In November, AETV aired a special, Dog and Beth: The Fight of Their Lives, which fans adored. Nothing has been released about the possibility of another series but if it were up to fans, it’s safe to say that they would welcome Dog and Beth back into their homes immediately.