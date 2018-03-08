‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 8: Filming Underway In Washington From 10-Bedroom Home, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Rain Brown shares that she's 'getting back in the swing of things' as the Brown family starts filming for Season 8.

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 filming is said to currently be underway. According to Radar Online on Thursday, the Brown family relocated to a 10-bedroom home in Washington and is preparing to launch the next new season.

Contrary to previous reports that Alaskan Bush People would be filming in Colorado for Season 8, Radar Online exclusively reported that at least seven members of the Brown family now reside in the state of Washington. Fans of the long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series have been wondering for a while if there will be another new season.

The last new season of Alaskan Bush People ended over six months ago with the Brown family still residing in California. Rain Brown posted to her Instagram account less than a week ago that she now considers herself to be a “Cali girl” since the Brown family’s recent lengthy stay in Southern California.

Rain Brown, 15, also recently shared on Instagram that she’s “getting back in the swing of things” when she posted a short video clip chopping wood. Radar Online clarified in Thursday’s report that Rain Brown shot that video clip during the filming of Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People.

Radar Online also noted that Rain Brown is shown standing in front the Brown family’s new 10-bedroom lakefront home located in Omak, Washington. However, the report also notes that the Brown family is only staying there for about 10 weeks.

See shocking photos of the Brown clan's 10 bedroom home! https://t.co/Xhl4magDjU — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 8, 2018

The Brown family, minus Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and Noah Brown, reportedly relocated to a popular waterfront home in the eastern part of Washington state. Radar Online describes the home, which is called the Lodge at Palmer Lake, as a “sprawling” 6,000-square-foot home with 10 bedrooms and several amenities that rents for thousands of dollars a week.

A previous photo that Rain Brown shared on her Instagram account immediately tipped off Alaskan Bush People fans that the Brown family was, indeed, in Omak, Washington. Fans also started asking if the next new season would be called Washington Bush People instead of Colorado Bush People.

The short report on Radar Online speculates that the Brown family definitely isn’t “roughing it in the snow,” which is how the family’s life was portrayed in the Alaskan Bush for the last several seasons. The calendar to check for availability of the Lodge at Palmer Lake shows that it’s been occupied for the last five weeks and won’t be available again until mid-May.

Seven members of the Brown family also weren’t exactly “roughing it” during the filming of the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special episode that aired on the Discovery Channel on December 15, 2017. Filming for the “Home Away for the Holidays” episode took place in Colorado. The Christmas special also did not include Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown or Noah Brown.

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is currently renovating a ferry boat in South Carolina with long-time girlfriend Allison Kagan and even hinted at having a TV deal of his own going with the Discovery Channel for a new reality series, according to a previous report on the Inquisitr.

Noah Brown and his long-time girlfriend, Rhain Alisha, are currently living in another state separate from the rest of the Brown family — reportedly in Colorado, according to recent Alaskan Bush People fan sightings of the couple. Noah and Rhain don’t participate in the filming of Alaskan Bush People anymore and actually recently revealed why.

A comment on a photo that Rain Brown posted to her Instagram account in February notes that Noah and Rhain explained via their closed Facebook fan group that the reason they exited Alaskan Bush People was reportedly due to the two Brown sisters — Rain and Snowbird.

In response to one fan asking why Rhain was cut from Alaskan Bush People, Rhain commented back that the Brown family reportedly thought that having two cast members with the same name was confusing and that Snowbird reportedly says “mean” things about Rhain.