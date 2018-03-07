Johnny Depp’s Ex Secretly Engaged? Vanessa Paradis Gets Cozy With Rumored Fiance, Says ‘Daily Mail’

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split years ago and fans of the former couple looked on as Depp swiftly moved on in his relationship and short-lived marriage to actress Amber Heard. Meanwhile, Paradis has quietly been carrying on her own romantic life in France.

Recently, as the Daily Mail notes, the French media has been speculating that Paradis has become secretly engaged to her beau, Samuel Benchetrit. As the publication notes, the two met when on set filming Chien and have been dating since 2016.

Benchetrit, a director and filmmaker, and Paradis, a model and actress, are even said to possibly be walking down the aisle this summer, as the publication shares, “According to VSD, Vanessa and Samuel are set to marry on the île de Ré this summer in front of close friends and family.”

Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp remained together for 14 years, which is impressive in the world of entertainment. The former couple resided in France where they raised their son Jack and their daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who is now a prominent model. Although Depp and Paradis never married, and despite the actress never having married before, perhaps the 45-year-old has found her future husband in Benchetrit.

However, Vanessa did chat openly back in 2011 regarding her views on marriage, and at that time, Depp’s ex was not a fan of matrimony, as Daily Mail reminds, Paradis spoke about her views on the institution of marriage in an interview at the time, which was well before the actress met Samuel.

“It’s romantic and the party part is fun, but it’s a bit like the idea of a soulmate: I can’t picture it for me. I know so many married people who tear each other apart. Ceremonies don’t matter to me, love is all I need.”

Perhaps Benchetrit has changed Paradis’ mind on the subject of marriage. The rumors began in French media, as stated, yet neither Vanessa nor Samuel have addressed the speculation. The couple have been spotted out looking smitten with one another, as of late. Paradis and the filmmaker looked entirely chic and suited for one another while they attended the premiere of the film the two met creating, Chien.

French power couple Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit step out together for premiere amid reports they are secretly engaged https://t.co/7jcOnA4UxG pic.twitter.com/F0uqbO0LRa — Today’s Irish News (@todaysirlnews) March 6, 2018

As for Paradis’ ex, Johnny Depp is reportedly still single, following his tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard. Depp continues to also be embroiled in a law suit he launched against his former management and legal team, to which the management and legal teams have responded with their own suits against the actor, as Deadline relays.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

The Pirates Of the Caribbean star has also experienced financial woes ever since his divorce from Heard, and has clearly cut ties entirely with the Aquaman star. Despite their “ex” status, Depp and Paradis have remained amicable since their split.