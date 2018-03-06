‘State Of Decay 2’ Is A Zombie Survival Title Out This May Featuring Up To Four-Player Co-Op

The sequel to the popular Xbox 360 game is a Play Anywhere game.

On Xbox 360, the original State of Decay premiered as an Xbox Live Arcade title in 2013. The survival RPG quickly grew to sell over a million copies by the end of that year and eventually sold over 4.5 million copies. State of Decay featured a single-player narrative where players controlled a whole community of survivors as zombies overwhelmed Trumbull Valley. In State of Decay 2, players can work together to survive in up to four-player co-op.

Today, players are one step closer to experiencing State of Decay 2. The game now has a release date and will release on May 22 as a Play Anywhere title for Xbox One and Windows 10. Buying the game on one platform lets players use it on both Xbox One and PC. As noted by IGN, the standard version of the survival title will cost $29.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $49.99. The latter even includes early access to State of Decay 2, letting buyers play it sooner on May 18. The Ultimate Edition also includes a copy of the State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition and two pieces of downloadable content for State of Decay 2.

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered now from the Microsoft Store. Both DLCs included in the Ultimate Edition are briefly described. The Independence Pack includes new vehicles and equipment. The Daybreak Pack features a new map, siege facilities, and a Horde mode. A third DLC, one not included in the Ultimate Edition, is also detailed. The Prepper’s Pack offers a new weapon, a new vehicle, and supplies for the community.

Undead Labs

In addition to being a Play Anywhere title, State of Decay 2 is also part of the Xbox Game Pass program. On its May 22 release date, State of Decay 2 will also be accessible via the Xbox Game Pass program. This optional membership costs $9.99 per month and grants access to a growing library of Xbox titles. The program is a good way to try a game before committing to the full retail price.

State of Decay 2 features drop-in and drop-out co-op for up to four players. Allies will each control different community members as they work to set up home bases, scavenge for resources, and defend their communities from zombies. As the Inquisitr reported, players can recruit random survivors to their communities like the first title. In State of Decay 2, however, survivors can have personalities, strengths, and weaknesses from a pool of over 1,000 traits. To put it in perspective, only 100 possible traits were included in the predecessor to State of Decay 2.