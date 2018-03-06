‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Slammed By Magnolia Table Employees

The HGTV stars have also gotten negative reviews from some Waco locals.

HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are incredibly successful business owners, but it seems as though they may not be the friendliest. A new report is claiming that the couple has yet to meet the staff of their new Waco, Texas, restaurant Magnolia Table, and they snubbed nearby businesses by not inviting any of them to their two-week soft opening.

An insider says that the HGTV stars have a reputation of distancing themselves from their local businesses like Magnolia Market at The Silos, a popular Waco tourist destination.

Apparently, they don’t go to their businesses very much, and there is someone who has worked at the Silos for a while who says they never met Joanna.

According to Radar Online, Magnolia Table just opened this past week, and a patron of the restaurant finds it weird that there are members of the staff who have never met the popular reality TV couple, adding that if they were a business owner, they would make sure to meet everyone.

"I find that weird. If I was a business owner I'd make sure I'd meet everybody."

An enormous amount of backlash has gone the Gaines’ way after the restaurant’s opening, with many residents claiming that it was nothing special. One fan even said on Facebook that their heart was broken because it took the place of Waco staple Elite Cafe, and the couple has ruined it.

The couple spent $2 million renovating the restaurant with vintage photos and an original menu from the Elite Cafe, and it drew huge crowds for its opening while causing a major traffic jam in Waco’s infamous traffic circle.

The new restaurant is open six days a week for breakfast and lunch and features menu items such as Chip’s ham sandwich, Emmie’s grilled cheese, and Ellie’s dipping donuts. It also features locally sourced produce and vegetables straight from Joanna’s garden.

Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, says that she hopes the new restaurant will bring visitors to the town who will spend the night and enjoy other dining and entertainment opportunities that the city has to offer.

In addition to their TV shows and local businesses, the Gaines’ also have their own home decor line at Target called Hearth and Hand.

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have not commented on the drama surrounding their new business.