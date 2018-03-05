Mueller Investigation Subpoenas Communications From President Trump’s Inner Circle In Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed communications from Trump's inner circle, whilst Roger Stone claims Mueller is seeking to indict trump for perjury or obstruction of justice.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is closing in on President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Those who have been following the Russia investigation will be aware that Mueller has already indicted 13 Russians, two Russian entities, and five people who were members of the Trump campaign team. As reported by the Boston Globe, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, deputy campaign director Rick Gates, lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, and foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous have already entered guilty pleas and are believed to be cooperating with the Mueller investigation.

The signs are that Mueller is far from done. According to Axios, Mueller has now issued subpoenas for communications between a Russia investigation witness and a host of those closest to President Trump. Mueller has issued a Grand Jury subpoena for “all communications” sent and received between the witness and President Donald J. Trump, Carter Page, Corey Lewandowski, Hope Hicks, Keith Schiller, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the list of those mentioned in the subpoena includes the president himself, as well as people who were either part of the Trump campaign or are former and current employees of the Trump White House. The subpoena demands the handing over of all communications, including emails, handwritten notes, memo’s, text messages, work papers, and telephone logs going all the way back to November 2015. The unnamed witness apparently handed the subpoenas to Axios on condition of anonymity.

It is interesting to note that the list of those mentioned in the subpoenas includes most of President Trump’s inner circle, there are, however, some notable exceptions. Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump are all missing from the list. This may suggest that Mueller is already in possession of all relevant communications from members of the Trump family.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Roger Stone Claims Mueller Is Tryin To Indict Trump For Obstruction Of Justice Or Perjury

According to the Washington Examiner, Roger Stone, a close Trump ally and one of those named in the aforementioned subpoena, told New York’s AM 970 radio station that the Mueller investigation is seeking to indict President Trump for perjury or obstruction of justice. Stone claims that Mueller is trying to indict President Trump for a “process crime” related to his firing of Michael Flynn or former FBI Director James Comey.

Stone also claims that Mueller is taking this path because he has not found evidence of “actual collusion, conspiracy, [or] coordination with the Russians.”

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

Whilst President Trump continues to dismiss the Mueller investigation as “a politically inspired witch hunt,” it is clear that Mueller is continuing to target those closest to the president. We can be certain of one thing, Robert Mueller will leave no stone unturned in his search for evidence of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.