Oscars 2018: Winners, Nominees, And Event Highlights

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama, ‘The Shape of Water,’ garnered the most wins during the event, bagging awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Production Design and Original Score.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, showcased an interesting battle between Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan. Both directors bagged multiple nominations, del Toro for his fantasy drama film The Shape of Water and Nolan for his wartime epic Dunkirk. Nolan’s film was nominated for eight categories, while del Toro’s movie had a total of 12 nominations.

The Shape of Water came out on top with a total of four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Production Design, and Original Score. Dunkirk was awarded in three technical categories, namely awards for Sound Editing, Film Editing, and Sound Mixing. Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also made quite an impression during the event with six nominations and two major awards, including a Best Actress Oscar for Frances McDormand and a Best Supporting Actor award for Sam Rockwell.

After countless nominations for movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Unbroken, Sicario, and True Grit, renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins finally went home with an academy award, according to NBC News. The acclaimed filmmaker won the Oscar for Cinematography for his work on Blade Runner 2049. The movie also took home the award in the Visual Effects category.

While the night was filled with awkwardness and laughter from Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious antics and jokes about female empowerment, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabelle Sciorra added a more serious note to the topic during their time on stage. The three actresses talked about how women should stand up and speak about the abuse they had experienced in Hollywood, similar to what they have already done. Judd, Hayek, and Sciorra, have all publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually abusing them in the past.

Per a report from CNN, the full list of nominees and winners are listed below.

ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Fantastic Woman – WINNER

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT):

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER

Edith + Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Icarus – WINNER

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

ORIGINAL SONG:

“Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

“This is Me,” Greatest Showman

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Coco – WINNER

The Boss Baby

The Breadman

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Call Me by Your Name – WINNER

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Get Out – WINNER

The Big Sick

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

DIRECTOR:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

BEST PICTURE:

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

COSTUME DESIGN:

Phantom Thread – WINNER

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

SOUND EDITING:

Dunkirk – WINNER

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SOUND MIXING:

Dunkirk – WINNER

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

ANIMATED SHORT FILM:

Dear Basketball – WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

The Silent Child– WINNER

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote/All of Us

ORIGINAL SCORE:

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

FILM EDITING:

Dunkirk – WINNER

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: