Oscars 2018: Winners, Nominees, And Event Highlights

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, showcased an interesting battle between Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan. Both directors bagged multiple nominations, del Toro for his fantasy drama film The Shape of Water and Nolan for his wartime epic Dunkirk. Nolan’s film was nominated for eight categories, while del Toro’s movie had a total of 12 nominations.
The Shape of Water came out on top with a total of four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Production Design, and Original Score. Dunkirk was awarded in three technical categories, namely awards for Sound Editing, Film Editing, and Sound Mixing. Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, also made quite an impression during the event with six nominations and two major awards, including a Best Actress Oscar for Frances McDormand and a Best Supporting Actor award for Sam Rockwell.
After countless nominations for movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Unbroken, Sicario, and True Grit, renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins finally went home with an academy award, according to NBC News. The acclaimed filmmaker won the Oscar for Cinematography for his work on Blade Runner 2049. The movie also took home the award in the Visual Effects category.
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Frances McDormand rule https://t.co/ulBtEfsT5r
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2018
While the night was filled with awkwardness and laughter from Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious antics and jokes about female empowerment, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabelle Sciorra added a more serious note to the topic during their time on stage. The three actresses talked about how women should stand up and speak about the abuse they had experienced in Hollywood, similar to what they have already done. Judd, Hayek, and Sciorra, have all publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually abusing them in the past.
Per a report from CNN, the full list of nominees and winners are listed below.
ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE:
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE:
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
- A Fantastic Woman – WINNER
- The Insult
- Loveless
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT):
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER
- Edith + Eddie
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
- Icarus – WINNER
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
ORIGINAL SONG:
- “Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
- “This is Me,” Greatest Showman
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
- Coco – WINNER
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadman
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
- Call Me by Your Name – WINNER
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
- Get Out – WINNER
- The Big Sick
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
DIRECTOR:
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
BEST PICTURE:
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
- Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
COSTUME DESIGN:
- Phantom Thread – WINNER
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria and Abdul
SOUND EDITING:
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND MIXING:
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
ANIMATED SHORT FILM:
- Dear Basketball – WINNER
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:
- The Silent Child– WINNER
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- Watu Wote/All of Us
ORIGINAL SCORE:
- The Shape of Water – WINNER
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
VISUAL EFFECTS:
- Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
FILM EDITING:
- Dunkirk – WINNER
- Baby Driver
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:
- Darkest Hour – WINNER
- Victoria and Abdul
- Wonder