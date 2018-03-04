‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Week Of March 12-16: Nikki Caught, Lily’s Revenge, Victor Problem Solves

Nikki's been naughty and she's going to get caught, Hilary's going to get it from Lily, Victor figures things out.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 12-16, reveal that Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) time for fun and games may be over when she gets caught, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) have an agreement where they present a united marital front to family, friends and the corporate world but allows them the freedom to bed whomever they please. Nikki has been making liberal use of the terms of this agreement with her and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) new contractor Arturo (Jason Canela). When Arturo announced that the fee would increase by 20%, not only did Nikki talk him down to an increase of only 10% but she took him to bed as well.

The only problem is that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) saw them heading up the stairs hand in hand, and of course she formed her own conclusions. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 12-16 state that Nikki will get caught, and it seems as if the only illicit activity she has been engaging in is engaging under the covers. Although, Victor seems as if he is happy with their arrangement, it is unlikely that he paused to think that Nikki would take on a much younger lover. Of course, not every contractor looks like Arturo and a girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do…

Lily’s (Christel Khalil) life was turned upside down by Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Not only did Hilary know that Juliet (Laur Allen) and Cane’s (DanielGoddard) fling was a consensual one-night stand, but she kept the information to herself. Her silence ruined Cane’s career, was the cause of Brash and Sassy’s downfall and thus Lily’s job, and nearly destroyed her marriage. Spoilers tease that Lily is out for revenge. In fact, Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 12-16, indicate that Lily will plot against Hilary. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, she may even catch Hilary unawares as presently her focus, seems to be on Devon and making a baby.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may be involved in some problem-solving. So much seems to be happening around the Mustache at the moment. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby are at loggerheads, Victoria and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are trying to take each other out, and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is working with the law to bring Victor down. Victor might even figure out that his wife has been sneaking around with the help! If you haven’t been watching Young and the Restless, tune in for an explosive week filled with action, drama and a liberal dash of humor.