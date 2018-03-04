‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For March 5-16: Gabi Confronts Lani About Eli, Another Wedding?

'DOOL' will explore more complicated relationships next week.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the next two weeks will rock Salem with significant revelations.

Who Slept With Who

Friday’s cliffhanger episode spells doom for Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering). As revealed in prior spoilers, the secret will ruin their relationship and push Hope to leave Salem to sort out her thoughts. She will make her way to Hong Kong and leave Rafe. No matter how sincere Rafe is about his apology, she just can’t let things slide.

What happens in the wedding will make Eli (Lamon Archey) realize how lies have a way of blowing up at the most inopportune moment. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that he will step up his game and find the courage to tell Gabi (Camila Banus) about the night he spent with Lani. Gabi won’t be thrilled, but she can understand why Eli would sleep with Lani (Sal Stowers).

Gabi’s World Crumbles

Gabi seems to have taken a breather after she got out on bail. However, the week of March 5 will prove to be a difficult one. Eli will drop the bomb about sleeping with Lani. As revealed by former Days of our Lives spoilers, Eli will lie about fathering Lani’s baby. However, Gabi doesn’t need to be a genius to know what happens when two people sleep together.

Gabi will land in bigger trouble this week, and it still has something to do with Andre’s murder. It appears like the murder will continue to haunt her until they find the real suspect.

Gabi will continue to have a hard time dealing with the possibility of ending up in jail for Andre’s murder, a crime she did not commit, and hearing her man slept with another woman who happens to be pregnant. Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 12 hints a confrontation between Gabi and Lani. According to She Knows, Gabi will make it known to Lani that she knows what happened with Eli. It seems like Gabi will have her say this time, and Lani better be ready. Things are not looking good at Lani’s end, and she is always on edge as more people learn about the night with Eli.

Marriage Bells

The Rope wedding might have been a disaster, but another couple might give marriage a shot. Next week, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) will be part of an impromptu wedding.