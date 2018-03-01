ABC Keeps Quiet As 30,000 Peeved Calls Flood-In After Joy Behar Spews View Of Mike Pence’s Christianity

Watchdog groups call for ABC to take 'The View' off the network and severe ties as 6,000 furious callers ring advertisers.

ABC has received over 3o,000 phone calls from angry viewers of their daytime show The View and this network continues to remain silent. Joy Behar is still smiling and laughing on-air as is her co-host Sunny Hostin on The View, despite those calls coming from furious viewers about the recent behavior of these two. There is not so much as a whisper coming from ABC or the representatives from The View about the storm brewing behind the scenes at the network over what those two participated in on-air recently.

It is all quiet on the ABC front despite the flood of calls over The View’s co-hosts words of “anti-christian bigotry,” regarding Vice President Mike Pence. According to Fox News, it was back on February 13 when the panel on The View “criticized Pence’s faith.” Hostin started off by saying, “I don’t know that I want my vice president, um — speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.”

Co-host Behar appeared to one-up Hostin’s quip with a comment of her own. She said when people say they hear from Jesus it is actually called “mental illness.” At the time outrage ensued, but an open letter to ABC News from MRC President Brent Bozell calling for an apology emerged spotlighting the event.

Media Research Center (MRC), which calls itself “America’s leading media watchdog in documenting, exposing and neutralizing liberal media bias,” called for an apology after this show aired. They went as far as posting the contact information for not only the president of ABC but for all 14 of The View’s advertisers as well.

I guess Joy doesn’t know Oprah is waiting for God to tell her to run for President.????

ABC News silent after more than 30,000 calls over 'View' star Joy Behar's 'anti-Christian bigotry' via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/LhSR6bKvqz — Chris Coon (@ChrisCoon4) February 28, 2018

The advertisers that attempt to entice The View’s audience to purchase their wares and services during The View via commercials received “no fewer than 6,000 calls cites MRC. The list of advertisers include some big names like Oreo, Clorox, Gerber, and Home Advisor.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of calls ABC received is 30,588 and the callers are described as “angry viewers,” reports Fox News. As of today, a number of watchdog groups have suggested that it is time for ABC to “divorce itself” from this show. They have urged ABC to wipe that show off their lineup, “which in a typical broadcast typically features four outspoken liberals and a single conservative.”

Pence also spoke out about the comments thrown around on The View regarding his religious beliefs. Pence said, “To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong.” Pence talked about this in a C-SPAN interview on the heels of Behar and Hostin’s derogatory remarks on The View.

Not only hasn’t anything been said about all the phone calls to both ABC and the advertisers of The View, this public outrage doesn’t seem to have done anything to calm things down among the co-host’s flippant and inappropriate comments on-air. According to Fox, on Monday’s show, Behar targeted C-SPAN by saying how the “conservative conference’s participants have a ‘penchant for Nazis’.”