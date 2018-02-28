Fans Wonder Why Amy Duggar King Posted A Photo Of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth In The Hospital And Then Deleted It

The reality star broke tradition and delivered her baby in the hospital, but it seems some of the evidence has been deleted.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth broke with tradition when she delivered her baby, Gideon Martyn, in the hospital just a few days ago. The new mom seemingly planned to give birth at home but stated she had a plan B. Now, photos have surfaced from some Duggar family friends as well as Joy-Anna’s first cousin, Amy Duggar King, showing Joy in the hospital just after Gideon’s birth. Amy, however, posted a photo of Joy in her hospital bed and then quickly deleted it. The photo was captured by stealthy fans and can be seen here.

Since the photo’s disappearance, fans have wondered why exactly Amy took it down. There are several theories as to why this is the case. Some believe Joy is trying to be secretive and doesn’t want other people to know she had a hospital birth. Her mother, Michelle Duggar, has been an advocate of having children at home for quite a long time, and her sisters, Jill and Jessa, have been criticized for the abnormally long labors they’ve endured before seeking medical attention.

But as most Duggar daughters or in-laws have given birth at home, some have stated that being secretive about it just makes people even more curious than they originally would have been.

It appears, however, that the consensus amongst fans on Reddit’s Counting On subreddit is that it might have violated the exclusive rights that People had on the first photos. The Duggar family is known to sell announcements such as courtships, engagements, marriages, pregnancies, and births to that specific publication, as well as Us Weekly, for unspecified amounts of money. As such, it is believed that the hospital photo may not have been allowed.

Joy-Anna Duggar may not have liked the photo, another fan theorized, possibly believing that she might “look bad” in it.

The pair welcomed Gideon Martyn on February 23, one day after Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s due date. The pair were rumored to have conceived before they were married; however, the timeline of events no longer matches up to the rumor. Instead, it is clear that the couple conceived on their honeymoon in Switzerland.