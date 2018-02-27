‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Novel Reveals Snoke And Luke’s Past

It turns out the two knew each other from way back.

Exciting details from the official novelization for Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been leaked days before its official release, and as fans expected, major revelations are peppered in the book.

Possibly the biggest has to do with Snoke, who remained an enigma even after he met his demise at the hands of his own apprentice. The character was killed in the middle of Star Wars: The Last Jedi without fans ever learning anything about him.

Writer and director Rian Johnson argues that his past simply had no place in the story that he is trying to tell in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is why he decided to leave out details like who Snoke is and where he comes from.

Thankfully, tidbits of this have been revealed in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization by a Reddit user that the ever-ardent Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul elaborated on.

It turns out that way before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Snoke and Luke Skywalker actually “connected” to search for some kind of knowledge about the Force.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization adds that Snoke actually had an appreciation for Luke for his “quest for truth before recreating a failing order such as the Jedi Order.”

While this part is not further explained, it does give the impression that Luke and Snoke knew each other from before and might have even been allies at one point.

Then again, there is no clear information on when exactly they worked together. It is also important to note that Snoke, being a master manipulator, may have been faking it, but his adoration for Luke seems to be a real thing, according to the way it was stated in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novel.

Bastion of Kuul is perplexed as to why this part of the past was not shown in the actual movie, but another revelation in the book has the Star Wars watcher even more confused.

Having been around for ages, Snoke has learned a lot of important things about the Force. When it comes to visions of the future, he discovered that wrong interpretation could lead to some horrible things like death.

“He learned this when he was young and the galaxy was different. At an old age he knows how much is left out in visions.”

If this is the case, it looks like he has not learned his lesson at all. During his confrontation with Kylo Ren and Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he appears to have misinterpreted what his apprentice was about to do, a fatal mistake that led to his shocking demise.

Unless he is still alive and well somewhere and has come up with contingency plans for misleading visions prior to Kylo Ren’s betrayal (which is all the more likely since the book says that he no longer trusted his student), this part of the novelization clashes with the film.

It is to be noted, however, that the book itself mentions that the state of the galaxy as shown in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is not like the one Snoke grew up in. Add to that the fact that Kylo Ren being depicted as unexpectedly mega-powerful, it could be that all these factors are something the former supreme leader was not prepared for.

Either way, with the wealth of information about Snoke left out in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans now expect that at least a novel detailing his rise to power and his origin will be released, if not shown on film.