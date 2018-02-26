Junior and Tani will also pretend to be a couple when the series returns on CBS.

It has certainly been a long wait for Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 to return after a month-long hiatus. Luckily, the series will finally resume on the first Friday of March, and it looks like Adam Noshimuri will be the main focus of “O Na Hoku O Ka Lani Wale No Kai ‘Ike I Kahi O Pae.” Unfortunately, Kono Kalakaua’s husband might be needing help following his unexpected abduction. Can Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams find Adam in time in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 16?

Things had already been difficult for Adam Noshimuri before the show took a break for the Winter Olympics. In “He Puko’a Kani ‘Aina,” it was revealed that he didn’t mind getting his hands dirty by stealing and bugging a car. Although Hideki later discovered that his car has been bugged, Adam tried to ensure his CI Jessie’s safety. However, the episode concluded with Adam being kidnapped and left in the middle of nowhere. Naturally, fans are concerned about what will happen to Adam in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 16. But why was he abducted in the first place?

The synopsis for “O Na Hoku O Ka Lani Wale No Kai ‘Ike I Kahi O Pae” confirms that Adam Noshimuri has been taken for the sake of cold hard cash. The description listed by The Futon Critic states that Kono’s husband will be “forced to produce a hidden massive amount of money” in a short period of time. There are speculations that Adam has been kidnapped by the Yakuza, who believe he has taken something from them in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 16.

But will Adam Noshimuri manage to produce the money in time? It is possible that Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams will somehow come to the rescue and find their friend in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 16. Nevertheless, McDanno is not the only one who will set out on a new mission this Friday.

The promotional photos for Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 16 reveal that Tani and Junior will pretend to be a couple in order to investigate a private school. Find out if they can fulfill their mission when the series returns on CBS on March 2.