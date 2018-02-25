CPAC Poll: Conservatives Accept DACA If Other Immigration Programs Axed, Trump Gets 95 Percent Approval Rating

Many conservatives attending the annual CPAC meeting want the president to keep doing what he's doing.

During the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), attendees were asked their views about immigration and President Trump’s job in the White House. Of the over 1,100 conservative respondents to the CPAC poll, nearly 75 percent would accept keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as long as other immigration policies were reduced or eliminated. Over 90 percent of conservative members at the conference approve of the president’s performance during his first year in office.

The CPAC questionnaire asked attendees about support or opposition to policies related to “chain migration,” the Diversity Lottery program, the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and the “Catch-and-Release” program. The overwhelming majority said they would accept a DACA deal, which would allow roughly 800,000 illegal aliens to remain in the country, as long as the other immigration policies were limited or terminated. Only 21 percent were against any kind of deal.

According to a Breitbart report, support for ending or further restriction of immigration programs is fueled by the idea that the middle class has been suffering from a slowly diminishing quality of life for decades. The report notes how some conservatives think little job growth, negligible wage increases, and mounting public costs are the result of the tremendous influx of both legal and illegal foreign nationals.

The same CPAC poll found 93 percent of the attendees like the job President Trump is doing, a seven-point increase over last year. Nearly eight out of 10 who responded think the House and the Senate need to do more to support the president, per a report from the Hill.

BIG CPAC STRAW POLL RESULTS: 93% APPROVE OF THE JOB PRESIDENT TRUMP IS DOING (Thank you!). 50% say President Trump should Tweet MORE or SAME (funny!). 79% say Republicans in Congress should do a better job of working with President Trump (starting to happen). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Despite a phenomenal amount of support from conservatives, President Trump’s Twitter account is one glaring flaw. Approximately 40 percent want the president to cut down on the number of tweets. Almost the same number, 35 percent, want him to boost his social media presence. Around 37 percent said the tweets are distracting.

Attendees at CPAC last week overwhelmingly approve of President Trump. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The results of a poll released by Rasmussen Reports on Friday showed nearly 50 percent of Americans also approve of President Trump’s job performance. While the number has fluctuated throughout the past year, the poll appears to indicate a growing sense that the country is headed in the right direction.

The recent CPAC poll was conducted through a partnership between McLaughlin & Associates, the Washington Times, and the American Conservative Union. CPAC is the largest annual convention of conservative activists. This year, it was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.