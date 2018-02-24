‘Notting Hill’ Actress Emma Chambers Dead At 53

The actress is also known for her work in the popular British sitcom 'The Vicar of Dibley.'

Acclaimed English actress Emma Chambers has died at age 53 from natural causes. The actress was known for her role as Honey Thacker in Notting Hill alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. She also portrayed Alice Tinker in the popular British comedy The Vicar of Dibley for 14 years.

According to The Telegraph, Emma’s agent John Grant announced the news in a statement stating she died Wednesday evening. Emma was an asthmatic with a very severe animal allergy, but it’s unknown if these causes attributed to her death at this time.

“Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many,” John said of his client.

Celebrities are already speaking out online remembering the actress. Hugh Grant tweeted about her passing and spoke of her “warm” character and called her a “brilliant actress.”

Actor Jim Howick from Hellboy was noticeably upset at the news of Emma’s passing, tweeting that she was “marvelous” and the news was “shocking and sad.”

Prominent British actor Rupert Graves also shared his condolences online, repeating the sentiment that Emma was “brilliant” and “beautiful.”

The Vicar of Dibley co-star Dawn French, who led the series, noted she would miss her friend very much and called her a “loving and loyal friend.” Dawn shared a photo from their time on the show which has over 13,000 likes and 2,100 retweets.

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

Fans of the actress also shared their condolences on Twitter, most remarking on Emma’s young age and how she left the world too soon. Dozens of fans who spoke up noted Notting Hill was one of their favorite movies and praised Emma’s performance as the quirky Honey Thacker.

Emma was born in Doncaster, a market town in South Yorkshire, England. She began acting in 1988 and was sporadic with her job choices. The Vicar of Dibley was her most regular line of work, which earned her a British Comedy Award for Best Actress.

British actress Emma Chambers, known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 53, her agency confirms https://t.co/RuSIVVG6Nx pic.twitter.com/7oLxRferSf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 24, 2018

The actress was also known for her work in How Do You Want Me?, The Clandestine Marriage, Little Robots, Take a Girl Like You, Martin Chuzzlewit and The Bill.

Emma is survived by her husband and actor, Ian Dunn.