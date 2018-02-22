‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Rafe Get Married In Secret, Are Torn Apart Hours Later

The wedding shockers just keep coming for Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope and Rafe’s wedding will not go as planned. While some DOOL fans believed that the two wouldn’t make it to the alter at all, there will be a twist the to the story. The couple will actually tie the knot in secret, but will have their dreams crushed the following day.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Days of our Lives viewers will see Hope and Rafe prepare for their big wedding next week. However, things won’t work out the way Rafe had hoped. He and Hope will head to the Horton cabin on the night before their wedding ceremony and Hope will have a huge surprise waiting for her fiance.

A justice of the peace will be at the cabin ready to marry Hope and Rafe on the spot. It looks like the couple will get married in secret the night before they planned to walk down the aisle in front of their friends and family members. The couple will tie the knot, but their happiness will be short lived when the day of their big wedding rolls around. During the ceremony, Hope’s granddaughter, Claire Brady, will take it upon herself to interrupt the nuptials to spill a shocking secret.

Days of our Lives fans will see Claire tell Hope that Rafe cheated on her with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Claire recently found out the shocking news and seemingly won’t be able to keep it to herself. Of course, she’ll spill the information at the worst possible time, at the wedding in front of the couple’s friends, family, and co-workers. Hope will likely be stunned by Rafe’s betrayal, and she’ll want answers. It looks like another one of her weddings will be ruined, but this time she and Rafe will already be married.

Could Days of our Lives viewers see Hope and Rafe get a divorce or an annulment? It’s a possibility they could call it quits then and there, or they may choose to work things out after Rafe explains the circumstances of his one night stand with Sami.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.