‘LPBW’ Star Jeremy Roloff Pays Tribute To Billy Graham, Says He Was ‘Saved’ At The Preacher’s Event

Jeremy Roloff joins other celebrities who are mourning the death of the famous evangelist.

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff is among the thousands of people who are grieving the death of Billy Graham. On Wednesday, following the news of Graham’s death, Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram to reflect on the evangelist’s impact on his life. The 27-year-old reality star stated that he was first “saved” at Billy Graham’s event when he was only eight years old.

“I was first saved at a Billy Graham event in downtown Portland. I must have been eight at the time,” Jeremy wrote in his heartfelt post.

I remember clinging to the words he spoke with curiosity and wonder.

According to Jeremy Roloff, Billy Graham was a “great warrior” in Christianity. He concluded that while the world is mourning for the widely respected evangelist, Christians like him can rest in the hope that life here on earth isn’t the end.

The world has lost a great warrior for the kingdom. A true “good and faithful” servant. However, in the words of C.S. Lewis–Christians need never say goodbye!

Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, also expressed her sadness over Billy Graham’s passing. In her Instagram Stories, she re-posted Jeremy’s touching tribute and a photo of Rev. Graham.

The Little People, Big World couple are known to be born-again Christians and often talk about their faith on social media. Jeremy and Audrey also founded a group called Beating 50 Percent, which publishes articles and reading materials aimed to help couples have a “biblical marriage.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Rev. Billy Graham passed away in his sleep at around 7:00 a.m. He was 99 years old. According to USA Today, Billy Graham has suffered from a number of illnesses due to old age, such as impaired vision and hearing and symptoms of Parkinson’s Diseases. Despite this, a spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association described his passing as “very peaceful.”

Between 1947 and 2005, Graham hosted his television program entitled Billy Graham Crusades. He has also served as a pastor and spiritual advisor to many world leaders, People reported. Famous personalities who mourned Graham’s death include past U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama. Donald Trump and his wife Melanie also paid their respects and tweeted their condolences.

Billy Graham with former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 2005. Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jeremy Roloff isn’t the only celebrity to mourn for the beloved pastor. Hollywood stars, including country superstar Carrie Underwood and entertainment reporter Mario Lopez have also expressed their grief over Billy Graham’s passing. Comedian Kathy Lee Gifford appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and spoke of her memories with Graham, who she called her friend, Good House Keeping reported.

Billy Graham’s remains will be brought to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, where he will be buried next to his wife.