Sebastian Stan's character might be working for Wakanda and shedding his Winter Soldier alias in the next MCU film.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

There is little doubt that Black Panther focused solely on the life of the new King of Wakanda and how T’Challa has dealt with tragedy. The Ryan Coogler film certainly made sure there was not a single Infinity Stone in sight. However, the post-credit scene also teased on the future and on what could happen in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Watch out for major Black Panther spoilers ahead.

The first Black Panther post-credit scene featured T’Challa addressing the United Nations, announcing that Wakanda is ready to help the world and share their resources. Chadwick Boseman’s monologue even had a subtle dig at current events but concluded on a slightly humorous note when T’Challa was questioned about what a nation of farmers could possibly contribute. However, it was the second post-credit sequence that had people bracing themselves on what could happen in Avengers: Infinity War.

After the credits have rolled in Black Panther, audiences were shown a group of children crowding around an unseen person. Shuri cheerfully admonishes them, asking if they are bothering the strange man. Not surprisingly, it is revealed that the object of the kids’ curiosity is Bucky Barnes, who is still missing an arm. The children scamper away but not before calling Bucky “White Wolf” in Wakandan. Shuri observes that the former Winter Soldier is getting better but still has much to learn. She then calls him away to perhaps inspect her new invention.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Black Panther scene is decidedly brief but it immediately had fans wondering about how different Bucky Barnes will be in Avengers: Infinity War. There are speculations that Sebastian Stan will be taking on the MCU version of White Wolf, the Wakandan spy and mercenary who is T’Challa’s adopted brother in the comic books. The possibility is bolstered by one particular shot in the Infinity War trailer showing Bucky standing alongside the Wakandans.

Interestingly, Ryan Coogler had addressed the possibility on having Bucky Barnes play a larger role in Black Panther. The director stated that it would not be a good idea to bring in a “white dude” still suffering from PTSD to take on “a bunch of Africans fighting.” Nevertheless, fans could expect to see more of the former Winter Soldier in other MCU films.

So could this mean that Bucky Barnes will be taking on the persona of White Wolf in Avengers: Infinity War? Marvel has yet to confirm the possibility. Nevertheless, fans can be assured that the Winter Soldier has found some form of salvation in Black Panther.

Black Panther is currently in theaters worldwide. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on May 4.