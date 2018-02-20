‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, Feb 21: Liam And Hope Fight Their Feelings

Tomorrow on 'B&B' ex-lovers talk business and babies plus Wyatt deals with an angry Dollar Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 21 reveal that after his talk with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about him having a little girl with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) goes to see their father. Liam made it clear to Wyatt that there is no room in his heart to forgive Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for sleeping with his wife and Wyatt brings the good and bad news both to his dad.

Bill Thrilled About Granddaughter

Although some B&B spoilers hint that the kid might be Bill’s if he rigged the paternity test, for now Steffy assumes it’s her child with Liam. Wyatt tells Bill that Liam and Steffy are having a girl and Bill will be thrilled since it’s all boys so far in the Spencer clan. Bill might be looking forward to doting on his granddaughter, but Wyatt makes it clear to Dollar Bill that Liam won’t let him into his life and probably won’t let him around his daughter either.

I know I’m the town pariah!

Bill shouts at Liam that he knows he’s the “town pariah” but says he’s got the right to be “part of his granddaughter’s life.” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that after Wyatt delivers the bad news, he and his father argue about Liam. Bill wants Wyatt to do something shady on his behalf, likely to do with Liam, but Wyatt refuses.

On the Bold promo video for tomorrow, Wyatt advises Bill to “not push that angle.” Wyatt told Liam he plans to keep working at Spencer Publications but if Bill keeps pushing, Wyatt might have to walk away from the family business. Bill has other problems coming this week and soon winds up in the hospital.

Liam And Hope Fight Their Feelings

B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps detail that Liam shows Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the ultrasound photo of his daughter. Hope must stifle her feelings because she wants him to be a family with his child, but the fact is, she would prefer she was the one carrying Liam’s child. Liam makes a suggestion to Hope about their shared future and this is professional and to do with Hope for the Future’s relaunch. However, Liam and Hope have more on their minds than just work.

Other recent Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam and Hope have conflicted feelings rising. Liam and Hope are both feeling the old affection churn but they’re fighting those emotions. The question is how long will they keep fighting before they give in to what they both want? On tomorrow’s B&B episode, Steffy admits that Hope has “nothing to gain” by helping her stay in her marriage.

Hope And Liam Mix Business And Pleasure?

Hope will soon meet with her team about relaunching the line with Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) as part of her design team. But one thing that Hope hasn’t talked about with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is her plan to bring Liam on board to help with the charitable side of the line. How will Steffy and Ridge deal with the notion of Hope and Liam working side by side when they both want him far from his ex and back with Steffy?

Ever think you would see these two working together? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Bo8V0meBgO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Steffy strategize how to convince Liam to come home with her and they discuss whether Hope will be an obstacle. Of course, once they hear that Liam will be part of the HFTF project, they might need to realign their plotting. Ridge wants to take Bill down since he blames him for this mess, but it’s more complicated than blaming only Bill.

Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on what happens the week of February 19, the who shot Bill mystery coming soon, when Pierson Fode will be back on the soap, and what happens when Sally threatens to take down Dollar Bill. Also, read about Don Diamont competing on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars. Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.