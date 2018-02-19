KFC Runs Out Of Chicken — Most Of 900 KFC Restaurants Forced To Close Temporarily Across The Pond

How does a restaurant that sells Chicken run out of the Finger-Licking-Good stuff?

KFC Twitter posts for most of the 900 KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) restaurants tells the story, there’s no chicken to be had, not today anyway. In a tweet that the British branch of KFC sent out Sunday said, “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants.” The lack of chicken has caused the closing of KFC’s in both the U.K. and Ireland.

So how does a restaurant that sells chicken and basically only chicken beside a few side dishes run out of their main dish? According to the officials of the KFC restaurants across the pond, they recently had a new delivery partner come on board for their fresh chicken delivery and they are experiencing some “teething problems.” That company is the delivery firm of DHL and they said only that “operational issues” they’ve experienced has caused “incomplete or delayed” bird deliveries, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News, the folks from KFC do admit “getting the fresh chicken out to 900-plus stores is not an easy task, in fact, it is “pretty complex.” Running out of chicken at KFC does open up the floodgates for online jokes, like “what a fowl-up.” KFC without so much as a feather from a chicken wing in sight is being called a “cluck-up” among other things as people find some irony in a chicken joint without a piece of chicken to be had.

A sign is greeting those at the door who have their heart set on some “finger-licking good” stuff. That sign is telling them it’s a chicken-less zone at this time, but they are waiting, which is expressed by another sign in an update of their chicken deliveries. KFC’s lack of chicken and the updates of chicken arrivals have been posted on Twitter as well, as seen in the two tweets below.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

It looks like Colonel Sanders left an update on the KFC Twitter account. It also looks as if they started opening some of their restaurants today, but not all of them. As seen below in the tweet those chicken-lovers are directed to an updated page where they can find the nearest restaurant open near them.

The Colonel has an update…???????????? More info – https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

KFC closing has rattled some of their customers who jumped online to tell their tale of woe about how the lack of “finger-licking-good” stuff has put a bit of a damper over their day.

“@KFC_UKI_Help can’t believe #plymouth Crownhill is shut… ruining the birthday of my 12-year-old! Thank god for @McDonalds … running out of chicken!! Basics!” Which is what a mom called Vicky tweeted, as seen on Fox.

What Valentine's without Kentucky Fried Chicken how my posed is down in my sorrow!!! — Bruce Arkwright, Jr (@MetricCook) February 19, 2018

Others felt rather bad for the staff who are losing out on wages with the restaurants closing, which is conveyed in the tweets below.

Hope your not expecting you staff to pay for your mess ? Corporate GREED — Sam Murphy (@equiluxlighting) February 19, 2018

PAY YOUR STAFF FOR THE TIME OFF YOURE FORCING THEM TO HAVE — alex ⚡️ (@christmasdino) February 19, 2018

How do you expect you’re loyal staff that are on zero hour contracts to live as you’re not paying them? — marty ???????? (@martymitch_) February 19, 2018

But then there were those who felt a joke coming on with KFC running out of chicken, with one Twitter user attempting a bit of poetry.

Roses are red violets are blue, we have no chicken how about you — Gary Mills (@garyjohnmills) February 17, 2018