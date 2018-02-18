‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Spoilers: How Luke Might Already Know Rey And Kylo Ren’s Future

When the old Jedi master became a Force ghost, he may have learned of what's next for the galaxy far, far away.

It has been established in the world of Star Wars that the death of the Jedi does not mean the end of their journey, but a new beginning as a Force ghost. New details uncovered about this will have fans even more excited about Star Wars: Episode 9.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it was shown that Force ghosts are more powerful than anticipated. This is after Yoda summoned a lightning strike that interacted with the physical world.

But it turns out that there is so much more than that. This is according to Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View, an anthology book featuring short stories focusing on individual characters and written by different authors.

Obi-Wan’s transition to the next world was explored in a short story called “Time of Death” by Cavan Scott. As shared by the popular and ever-ardent Star Wars watcher Star Wars Theory, it details the dying thoughts of the old Jedi master during the final moments he had before he was struck down by his former-apprentice-turned-Sith-lord Darth Vader.

Told from Obi-Wan’s point of view, the story revealed that as he drew his final breaths in Star Wars: A New Hope, he saw visions of what would happen years after he is long gone. He caught a glimpse of the past, the present, and the future.

Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View reveals that he saw Leia “slumped beside a console, her heart breaking” and Han Solo “falling so very far,” describing the moment the latter was killed by Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Obi-Wan also saw what he described as the “worst” of what’s to come–and that is Luke as an old man, “his face creased, and his eyes haunted,” “consumed by regret and sorrow” enough to cut himself off from his loved ones. This, of course, was his state in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Finally, he also witnessed evil come to power then vanquished only to return again, which seems to refer to the doom of Emperor Palpatine and the rise of the First Order led by Supreme Leader Snoke.

In the Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View story, Obi-Wan could not bear to see what the future holds and so he chose not to look anymore.

This short story presents a lot of storytelling potentials for Star Wars: Episode 9 and the future films in the franchise. This book is canon, which means that Obi-Wan knowing where the galaxy far, far away was headed is officially part of the larger, central saga.

This makes Star Wars Theory wonder why he has not said a thing or given Luke a warning since Star Wars: The Last Jedi made it pretty clear that Force ghosts can communicate with the living.

However, it looks like Obi-Wan is not one to meddle or that the future is already written and was bound to happen either way. Add to that the fact that despite having an overall idea of what will happen, he does not know every specific detail.

This is one reason to make sense of his absence in Star Wars: The Last Jedi although there was clearly so much more to consider and iron out to be able to have Obi-Wan return as a Force ghost than what Disney had to do to bring back Yoda.

Either way, this has Star Wars Theory excited about how it can influence Star Wars: Episode 9. By the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke became one with the Force. While it has not been established yet that every Jedi sees visions of the future when they die, it is not too far-fetched to think Luke experienced it.

That being said, Star Wars Theory speculates that Luke saw visions when he died as well. They most likely have something to do with what will become of Rey and Kylo Ren in the far future, when he is long gone. Should he continue to guide the former to become a Jedi in the upcoming film, it might influence what he teaches her.

While the hope is for all this to be explored in Star Wars: Episode 9, it is more likely that as far as his transition to the afterlife goes, it will be fleshed out in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization instead.

Either way, this goes to show that as a Force ghost, Luke will have a lot more abilities up his sleeves should he return in such form in Star Wars: Episode 9.