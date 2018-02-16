Donald Trump Impeachment: As Russia Probe Brings New Indictments, Poll Shows Growing Support For Impeachment

Voters are wary of efforts to obstruct Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the poll found.

Donald Trump’s impeachment could be a growing possibility, with a slew of new indictments in the Russia investigation and a poll showing growing support for Robert Mueller’s ever-expanding investigation.

On Friday, the FBI investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election took a major step forward with the indictment of 13 Russians for taking part in efforts to spread misinformation about Hillary Clinton. As the BBC reported, the indictment also named the Russian-based Internet Research Agency, which the indictment claimed “had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

As the Russia investigation continues to break new ground, the number of Americans supporting the idea of impeachment hearings against Donald Trump continues to grow. A new poll from a left-leaning agency — compiled before the latest indictments were announced — shows that voters are prepared to support indictment if Mueller’s investigation finds Trump acted illegally, Reuters reported.

The group, Stand Up America, also found that voters are wary of members of Congress who might oppose impeachment efforts. The polling found that 64 percent of respondents would be less likely to support an incumbent who attacked the investigation if it found evidence of wrongdoing by Trump. That included 58 percent of Republicans who believe Congress members should not try to obstruct impeachment hearings, if they are warranted.

An indictment unprecedented in American history—a direct and public charge that America’s main foreign adversary meddled extensively, expensively, and expansively in the core of the American democratic process: https://t.co/nmcnBBNKZq — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 16, 2018

While the poll may show growing support for the idea of impeachment, the group noted that this is separate than actually supporting a movement to impeach Donald Trump right now. Some Democrats have spoken of impeachment and there have been some mostly ceremonial efforts to bring impeachment charges, but there is currently no major movement to impeach Trump.

There are some individuals vocal about impeaching Donald Trump, including billionaire Tom Steyer, a major supporter of Democrats who has been building a grassroots movement to support impeachment. As U.S. News and World Reports noted, Steyer is stretching his political influence across the Democratic Party and is already shaping up to be an important force in the upcoming 2018 midterms.

There would still be major political hurdles to moving forward on impeaching Donald Trump. Such an effort would require a large number of Republicans to turn on their president, and there currently does not appear to be the political will from the GOP to take that step.