Reports suggest that the 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress and her rumored boyfriend have already taken their relationship to a new level.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin continue to make headlines since they sparked romance reports last year. In fact, Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades Freed co-star and her rumored boyfriend have been sighted frequently lately. Recent reports suggest that the pair is now getting serious with their romance.

Reports about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin dating sparked after they were sighted together in Los Angeles in November 2017. Us Weekly shared that the actress and the Coldplay frontman had an intimate dinner at Sushi Park. A witness revealed to the publication that the duo looks so happy with each other.

“Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner. They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation.”

The insider added that Dakota Johnson was heard talking about her upcoming projects after wrapping Fifty Shades Freed with Jamie Dornan. It was reported that the actress had also revealed her whereabouts to Chris Martin and asked what he thought about it. The same tipster added that the two celebrities value each other’s opinions.

“They were flirty and laughing the entire meal. He paid for dinner and held the door for her. They both thanked the chefs on the way out.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were also spotted in Israel together. The Fifty Shades Freed star and the Coldplay singer attended a Nick Cave concert. Johnson and her rumored boyfriend were also seen eating at Yam Sheva in Herzliya.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that the two are now getting serious with their romance. As a matter of fact, People Magazine claimed that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have taken their relationship to a new level when they attended the 60th birthday bash of Ellen DeGeneres on Saturday, February 10. The publication claimed one sign that proved the duo is getting serious about their relationship is when they both attended the fabulous affair with the knowledge that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence could also be there.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Dakota Johnson has already started filming for her new movie titled Bad Times at the El Royale, which means that she and Chris Martin are currently away from each other. The actress was seen in British Columbia, Canada, along with co-star Jeff Bridges. Drew Goddard is directing the upcoming mystery thriller film, which will take place in a derelict guesthouse in Lake Tahoe, California, during the 1960s.

Other stars who are expected to appear in Bad Times at the El Royale include Jon Hamm, Russell Crowe, and Chris Hemsworth. It is set to premiere on October 5, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin!