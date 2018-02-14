Kailyn Lowry Fuels Pregnancy Rumor By Leading Fans On With Vague Comments

Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she’s single, and on Teen Mom 2, she appears to have given up on having a relationship with Chris Lopez. Chris is Lux Russell’s biological father, and Kailyn really wanted a stable relationship with Chris for the sake of Lux. However, it’s clear that Lowry isn’t interested in getting back together with Javi Marroquin. Many of her followers didn’t think she would be pregnant again, just six months after she gave birth to Lux. However, Kailyn appears to be giving the rumor life by sharing an article that hints she’s pregnant. Just hours earlier, Lowry revealed she had some big news to share.

According to a new OK! Magazine report, Kailyn Lowry is now hinting that she could indeed be pregnant. The article points out that fans are inquiring about her big news and how it may be a pregnancy. When one fan asked her directly about having a fourth baby and whether it was a boy or a girl, Lowry responded with the fact that she never finds out the sex. In other words, this vague comment is only fueling the pregnancy rumor as she’s not shutting it down. Perhaps Lowry wants people to think that she’s pregnant again.

Several people pointed out that if she was indeed pregnant, she would have four children with four different fathers. When Kailyn announced her pregnancy with Lux Russell, she revealed that her doctor told her to get pregnant soon, as her body may not be able to carry more children. She could pursue a pregnancy now as this could be her last chance. While she has said that Lux was her last child, she could have changed her mind. She’s already thriving as a single mother, so she may not see a fourth child as something she can’t handle. However, her big news could also be something unrelated to a baby.

Some people were convinced that Kailyn Lowry wasn’t sharing pregnancy news and that her news could be a business deal or a relationship status. After Being Javi aired last night, people are hoping she will get back together with him. At this point, she hasn’t announced her big news yet.