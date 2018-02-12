Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding Details Revealed: Time, Procession Route, Reception Venue, And More

With fewer than 100 days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, Kensington Palace has released a new round of wedding details, including the timing of the ceremony and confirmation that the festivities will include a carriage ride so that the public can share in the big day.

According to palace officials, Prince Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Suits star Meghan Markle, will marry at 12 p.m. GMT on May 19. Kensington Palace had previously shared the date of the wedding, but had not disclosed the exact time the ceremony will take place.

Harry and Meghan will be wed in St. George’s Chapel, a 15th century church located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. St. George’s has been the venue of numerous royal weddings, and will also be where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married this autumn.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, gave her permission for St. George’s to be used as the venue for the wedding. It was also confirmed that the queen will attend the wedding.

Meghan and Harry will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The full wedding service will be led by the Right Reverend David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.

After the marriage ceremony, a carriage procession will take place. The newlyweds will emerge from Windsor Castle as husband and wife and will make their way through the town of Windsor via carriage. The roughly two mile procession will take the couple through High Street and back to the castle via the Long Walk.

In a statement, via the Associated Press, Kensington Palace said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “hugely grateful” for the outpouring of support and hope that the carriage ride will allow the public to share in the joyous occasion of their wedding.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

After the procession, the newlyweds and guests will attend a reception in St. George’s Hall. Prince Charles, the groom’s father, is set to host a private evening reception for Harry and Meghan, their family, and their closest friends, at an undisclosed venue.

According to The Guardian, Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, will be at the wedding. The outlet also says that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will likely serve as bridesmaid and pageboy.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed if invitations for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been sent out. There has also been no word as yet on how many people are expected at the highly-anticipated royal wedding.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November of last year. The couple revealed that a mutual friend set them up on a blind date in July, 2016. In an interview with the BBC, Harry said that he immediately knew that Markle was “the one.” He proposed in early November, 2017, at Nottingham Cottage.