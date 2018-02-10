‘The Flash’ Season 4 Spoilers: The Thinker’s Final Form

The latest episode of The Flash Season 4 has hinted that the bus metas are much more crucial DeVoe’s plan than Team Flash anticipated. In fact, they could very well be the key to his true endgame.

The previous episode of the fourth season saw Team Flash realize that DeVoe wants something from the metas that he created. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) happens to be one of the bus metas and therefore factors into his grand scheme to an extent. What the villain exactly has in mind, however, remains unknown at this time.

Whatever it is, it may have something to do with the latest development for The Elongated Man in the previous episode of The Flash Season 4 titled “True Colors.”

Ralph has developed the ability to shape-shift into basically any person if he just concentrates hard enough on the individual he is copying. This was the key to clearing Barry’s name in last week’s The Flash Season 4 episode.

The same installment also saw DeVoe take over one of the bodies of the bus metas Barry (Grant Gustin) helped escape the meta-prison Warden Wolfe (Richard Brooks) was running to keep them and sell them to Amunet (Katee Sackhoff).

This surprising turn of events that many The Flash fans did not see coming hints of what’s to come in the rest of Season 4 as far as what DeVoe really has in mind for Team Flash. It is believed that Ralph’s ability will play a part in the baddie’s plan.

The Flash Season 4, Episode 13 ended with the big bad taking over the body of Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard). However, it is unlikely that the good luck-generating metahuman will be his final form.

The well-known pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider also known as Emergency Awesome suggests that The Flash Season 4 big bad’s final form will be none other than his true self, the one played by Neil Sandilands.

How he will manage to do that is where Ralph’s new abilities come in. It is likely he will use the shape-shift ability to return to his true form, which would only be fitting when he watches his plan come to fruition.

However, to inflict more damage and pain on Team Flash, he might first wear Ralph’s face as he brings terror to the city. Emergency Awesome points out the tendency of The Flash to make someone endearing to fans only to get them killed in the end or at least turn against the heroes.

This is what happened in the latest The Flash Season 4 installment where Becky played hero and helped Barry as the other bus metas he put to prison gangs up on him. Many immediately fell in love with the character because of that, which made her The Thinker transformation more heartbreaking.

With so much build-up made for Ralph so far in The Flash Season 4 (he has already become an integral part of Team Flash who he considers as his friends now and has grown closer to Barry in his journey to becoming a changed man), it will definitely sting to see him be used by The Flash’s latest nemesis in the final phase of his big plan.

This also puts the fate of Ralph in serious jeopardy. Buddy TV speculates that his time on The Flash might be numbered, especially examining his actual relevance. The publication says that the issue with Barry doing prison time could have been resolved with HR’s (Tom Cavanagh) transmogrification device, which was the key to saving Iris’ (Candice Patton) life last season.

Add to that the fact that none of the latest additions to the team have stuck around, may it be Julian Albert (Tom Felton) or Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), Ralph might not make it beyond The Flash Season 4.

The heroes might not be the only one whose hearts will be broken though should DeVoe take over Ralph’s body. As he nears the last stage of the “Enlightenment,” it is speculated that after watching DeVoe kill the warden in cold blood, Marlize aka The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) will turn against her own husband to help Team Flash.

The Flash Season 4 is currently on a two-week break and won’t be back until Feb. 27.