Hillary Clinton Suffers Coughing Fit While Vowing To Continue To Speak Out [Video]

Hillary Clinton’s mystery cough returned this week as she was addressing via live streaming video from New York the MAKERS conference in Los Angeles. The conference, which prompted the hashtag #RaiseYourVoice, and which apparently is an offshoot of the #MeToo-linked #TimesUp movement, “urged women to continue raising their voices in speaking out against sexism, racism, and bigotry,” the Daily Mail reported.

In the video clip embedded below, the former first lady, U.S. senator, U.S. secretary of state in the Obama administration, and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate against Donald Trump began coughing uncontrollably during an eight-minute speech. This occurred as she vowed to continue to speak out on women’s issues and to never give up the effort for advancing the rights and opportunities for women.

“Clinton’s coughing fits were a repeated hindrance to her message throughout the 2016 campaign. The then candidate had frequent coughing fits on the campaign trail which she blamed on pollen,” the Daily Mail — which coined the description “mystery cough” — added.

During the presidential campaign, the mainstream media dismissed questions about Hillary’s health as conspiracy theories despite several coughing episodes, at least until she collapsed at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, which her doctor subsequently attributed to pneumonia.

In her recently published memoir, former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile wrote that she considered replacing Hillary Clinton with Vice President Joe Biden apparently for health-related reasons after the 9/11 incident.

Previously reported coughing incidents

Last May, Hillary Clinton lapsed into a coughing fit while delivering the commencement address at Wellesley College, her alma mater.

Hillary Clinton had what was described as a massive coughing fit during a Labor Day 2016 speech in Cleveland, Ohio, in which she alluded to being allergic to Trump. She also had a bout with coughing on the flight home from Cleveland. She reportedly cleared her throat 22 times during her July presidential nomination acceptance speech at the DNC convention in Philadelphia. In June 2016, she began coughing during an immigration-reform-related event in Sylmar, California. On May 5, 2016, Hillary Clinton had a coughing fit while at a rally with the United Farmworkers in California.

In late April 2016, Clinton started coughing during a radio interview on The Breakfast Club on the hip-hop FM station Power 105.1 WWPR in New York City. This is apparently the same interview in which Clinton claimed she always carries a bottle of hot sauce with her, which Twitter denounced as a form of pandering for votes. At the time, she attributed her discomfort to allergies, but Clinton didn’t make any quips about Donald Trump.

While campaigning in Ohio prior to that state’s primary in March 2016, she had a coughing fit mid-speech.

Hillary Clinton had another coughing bout on March 6, 2016, during the nationally televised debate against Bernie Sanders in Flint, Michigan. The former secretary of state was consumed by coughing for about three minutes during a speech in Harlem, New York, in mid-February. She also suffered a coughing attack on January 25, during a speech in the run-up to the Iowa Caucus.

“Clinton had a similar moment during her lengthy Benghazi Select Committee testimony in October, briefly halting the proceeding when she began coughing almost uncontrollably and needed a cough drop,” the Washington Free Beacon recalled following the Iowa incident.

Separately, Hillary Clinton separately found herself in a controversy late last month when the New York Times broke a story that she declined to fire a male campaign adviser who was allegedly sexually harassing a young woman within her 2008 Democratic presidential primary campaign against then-Senator Barack Obama. Clinton subsequently issued two explanations for her reasoning in the matter.

