Robert Pattinson Follows Footsteps Of Kristen Stewart Before She Met Current Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

The last few months were quite eventful for Robert Pattinson. Not only did he end his engagement to FKA Twigs, but he got a sudden boost in his acting career when Good Time gained traction amongst the film critics. While he did not get a Golden Globe or an Oscar nomination for his performance, he did continue being single. In fact, he is mimicking much of the lifestyle that his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, embodied back in 2016.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were once one of the most followed couples in Hollywood. Their romance began when they co-starred in Twilight, a vampiric romance that captured the imagination of young adults in early 2000s. Their relationship ended a few years after when Kristen was caught cheating on Robert with Rupert Sanders, according to Daily Mail, and the couple bid goodbye to each other.

The young actress went through an immense amount of change after she ended her relationship with Robert Pattinson. Not only did she gain a reputation as an excellent indie film actress, but she also started exploring her sexuality. The year 2016 was the busiest for her in terms of her private life, as she was seen dating Alicia Cargile, SoKo, St. Vincent, and Stella Maxwell.

Since then, Kristen settled down with Stella and now is in the second year of her relationship with the model. They continue to be seen in Los Angeles, where they like to wind down.

“Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have taken their love to the next level as the couple was spotted wearing nearly identical outfits while leaving Shape House day spa in Los Angeles on Tuesday night,” reports Daily Mail.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson, who has been living a quiet, private life with FKA Twigs for the past three years, has come out as a social butterfly. In the past few months, he has been linked to Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Mia Goth, and a mystery blonde with whom he left Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party with, according to Us Weekly.

With the advent of 2018, the 31-year-old actor has ramped up his social life and is now reported to be dating “multiple women” at once, according to Celebrity Insider. The person with the highest likelihood to become his girlfriend has been Katy Perry, who has been trying to become more than a friend to Good Time actor.

“Katy would dive into a relationship with Rob in seconds, but she feels she is in Rob’s friend zone,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“And she is right because Rob is scared to pull the trigger because he doesn’t want to get into a full relationship with the possibility to make things complicated and maybe end up losing a lifelong friend if they were to break up.”

So far, it looks like Robert is enjoying being single and emulating the life that Kristen Stewart once had.

Check out the Twilight star spending time alone and looking buff on an Antiguan beach.