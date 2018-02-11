‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon’s Character To Work With A Criminal, Tim Impressed Ellie And Nick

Many fans are now excited about the up and coming return of NCIS Season 15 as it would be having another hiatus in the coming weeks. CBS has promised that there would be a lot of things to watch out for in the imminent new episodes of the popular series. Now, new spoilers suggest that the character of Mark Harmon, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, would be working with a criminal.

CarterMatt shared that Paul Triff (French Stewart) is going to appear in the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 15. The publication suggested that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team would ask the help of Paul to capture another bad guy, Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). Paul was put behind bars after it was found out that he cut up the bodies of three known criminals using an electric carving knife.

The character of French Stewart used to live with special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs before he started serving consecutive life sentences in Maryland Correctional. Spoilers have it that Paul Triff would return to Leroy’s apartment after coming into terms with the NCIS team. The most-recent NCIS Season 15 teaser also suggested that agent Jack Sloane would be in danger.

Aside from French Stewart and Graham Hamilton, Entertainment Weekly reported that Drew Carey is also returning in one of the upcoming NCIS Season 15 episodes. The publication stated that the 59-year-old American actor would be reprising his role as Marine Sergeant John Ross. It is reported that John Ross would be accused over a crime he did not commit and special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs would help clear his name.

In an interview with the entertainment news outlet, Drew Carey said that all the cast of crew of NCIS Season 15 were so “professional” and “welcoming.” He added that people do not know what they go through just to give their fans high-quality episodes. Drew even described his experience working on the popular American action police procedural television series as “terrific.”

Meanwhile, Tim McGee has impressed his associates because of his superpowers. Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) were enthralled after the character of Sean Murray was able to do things in a limited amount of time. There are also speculations claiming that Tim would play a big role in solving cases in the upcoming new NCIS Season 15 episodes.

The popular show is set to return on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!