Melania Trump Reportedly Declines Divorce While Donald Is In Office Because Of Their Son Barron

When the news broke that U.S. President Donald Trump had an affair with adult star Stormy Daniels, many people assumed that his wife, First Lady Melania Trump is going to divorce him. The FLOTUS has been noticed for allegedly refusing to hold her husband’s hand in public. Others also spotted her rolling her eyes while the POTUS was greeting a few cheerleaders during the Super Bowl party on February 4. However, the Slovenia native is far from divorcing her husband of 13 years while he is still in the presidential seat for a good reason.

An insider close to Melania Trump recently told Hollywood Life that she is not thinking about making a move to divorce her husband while he is in office because of their son Barron. According to the source, the 47-year-old former model wants to focus only on the young boy and his well-being. She doesn’t want to get distracted with the alleged affair between the POTUS and Stormy Daniels. She apparently wants her family intact for the sake of her 11-year-old son.

Melania Trump on January 30, broke the State of the Union address tradition that a First Lady should ride in the presidential limousine with the POTUS. Instead, she hopped in a different car with some of her guests in the presidential motorcade. She also sported a white outfit while most of the politicians wore the color back in support of the MeToo campaign.

“Regardless of any animosity between the two, she will not seek any type of divorce with Donald while he is in office. She is focused solely on Barron and his well being and will not do anything to disrupt that or get in the way that. So something as big as divorce would be astronomical at any time, but while Donald was in office would be something even Melania wouldn’t want to take part in.”

Because of her recent actions that didn’t go unnoticed, many people believe that Melania Trump is only trying to save her marriage for her son and not just because of being the First Lady of the United States. The alleged extramarital affair of her husband and Daniels in 2006 may have caused their marriage to hit a snag. The adult star though has been inconsistent with her statements, which is one reason that some of the Republicans are not convinced that the president had an affair with the 38-year-old Louisiana native.

An alleged statement from Daniels surfaced on January 30 with her signature, saying that she denies the affair. Howbeit, during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the adult film star said that she is not aware of the denial statement that surfaced earlier that day.

Melania Trump was signed to Irene Marie Models and Trump Model Management before meeting her husband in September 1998 at a Times Square nightclub. As a model, she covered for the American magazines including In Style Weddings, New York Magazine, Philadelphia Style, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and more. She eventually married the real estate mogul in January 2006 and wore a $200,000 worth wedding gown by one of the top designers from the house of Christian Dior.

Melania Trump was the second foreign-born woman to become the First Lady of the United States.