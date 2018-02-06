Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to point a finger at the Guatemalan citizen who was in the United States illegally and killed former NFL player Edwin Jackson in a drunk driving car wreck. But because Trump didn’t express his sorrow or condolences at Edwin Jackson’s passing, others on Twitter reacted and accused Trump of taking advantage of the death of Jackson to promote the wall Trump wants to build on the United States southern border.

Donald Trump Used The Death Of Edwin Jackson To Further His Wall Agenda

While posting on Twitter this morning at 8 a.m. EST, Donald Trump wrote that the “disgrace” in the death of former Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was that he was killed by someone who was in the United States illegally, as opposed to the sadness that two men lost their lives that night (Trump didn’t mention Jackson’s Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, was also killed).

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker, Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”

Trump didn’t initially offer his condolences to the family of Jackson or to his Colts family, which irked the majority of people on Twitter who thought that the Trump post was crass and unsympathetic.

Many People On Twitter Thought Donald Trump Was Missing The Point Not Offering Condolences

After posting his statement on Twitter blaming the United States immigration policy for the death of Edwin Jackson, people called out Trump for being insensitive, which prompted him eventually to express condolences. Some people tried to focus on the fact that Jackson was killed by a drunk driver.

“Drunk driving is the issue, not your political agenda! Good Lord, please pull your head out of your a**e!!!!” “Drunk driving isn’t an illegal immigration problem. All drunk driving deaths are preventable tragedies.”

While others emphasized that a man is dead, and where is the compassion?

“Yeah, and to use a person’s death as a vehicle for pushing political agendas is abhorrent, but I guess you all wouldn’t know a thing about that.”

And the last post seemed to be the theme that caused Trump to finally express his condolences.

“So disgraceful that you’d politicize a man’s tragic death before offering any words of sympathy or condolence.”

Donald Trump then posted another tweet to share his best wishes to the family of Edwin Jackson.

After Pushback On Twitter, Trump Offered “Best Wishes” To The Family Of Edwin Jackson

“My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken.”

Edwin Jackson And Jeffrey Monroe Were Killed By A Drunk Driver Who Was In The U.S. Illegally

TMZ shared that former Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were both killed by drunk driver Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala who was in the United States illegally. Manuel Orrego-Savala attempted to take off from the drunk driving crash on foot but was apprehended quickly. After testing, it was determined that Orrego-Savala was three times over the legal limit. Manuel Orrego-Savala has been deported from the United States two times before but has managed to sneak back into the country using false documents and a fake name.