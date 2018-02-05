Jinger Duggar Makes Pregnancy Revelation While Reacting To Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s Gender Reveal

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are about to get a new nephew. The Counting On stars recently learned that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s first child will be a baby boy. Jinger and Jeremy expressed their excitement about this news in a congratulatory video, and they explained why they’re so happy about this particular Duggar baby.

Even though baby announcements are becoming more and more frequent for the Duggars, the family continues to treat each one like an extraordinary event. They’re so thrilled about Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s pregnancy that they decided to film a second round of special messages for the couple. According to OK! Magazine, Joseph and Kendra’s gender reveal triggered the latest series of celebratory reaction videos.

One of the short clips features another expectant couple, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. While congratulating her brother and his wife, Jinger explains why Kendra’s due date is making her feel especially overjoyed about her future nephew.

“Joe and Kendra, we are so excited that you are having a baby boy,” Jinger says. “And also thinking about how close our kids will be in age. We’re super, super excited.”

Jinger Duggar also breaks a tidbit of news about her own pregnancy. According to the Counting On star, she still doesn’t know the sex of her baby. She and Jeremy don’t say whether they plan on having a big gender reveal party like Joseph and Kendra did.

“Now we can’t wait to find out the gender of our own baby.”

In a TLC video, Jeremy Vuolo indicated that he and Jinger Duggar want to find out their baby’s sex before the little one arrives. He said that he and his wife won’t start decorating their baby’s nursery until they know whether they’re having a boy or a girl. The parents-to-be both predicted that they’re going to have a little boy, and it won’t be long before they find out if their guess is correct.

According to BabyCenter, the sex of a baby can be determined on an ultrasound between 16 and 20 weeks. Jinger revealed that she was 15 weeks into her pregnancy on January 26, so she’s currently 16 weeks along.

Many fans are hoping that Jinger will become the first Duggar daughter to give birth to a little girl (Jill and Jessa both have two sons). However, she won’t be the first mother-to-be to get a shot at ending the run of Duggar women producing sons. Joy-Anna Duggar’s first child is expected to arrive in the next few weeks, and the Duggar Family Blog has reported that she’s waiting until she gives birth to find out the baby’s sex.