Kate Middleton To Host London Fashion Week At Buckingham Palace At Queen’s Request

The Queen has enlisted Kate Middleton’s help during this year’s London Fashion Week, which is set to start on February 16 and end on February 20. Duchess Kate will be playing a small but significant role in the Queen’s beloved Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

According to the Telegraph, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, were requested to host a fashion extravaganza during London Fashion Week by the Queen. Both royal ladies are apparently known as the most fashion-forward members of the royal family which is why the task was given to them.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Countess will be hosting a Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace on February 19, reported the Mirror.

The reception is just one of the many events planned leading up to the Queen’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Members of the royal family were each given a task, but Duchess Kate’s assignment will be instrumental to the meeting’s success.

The CFER was planned to encourage partnerships between the Commonwealth nations by showcasing fashion pieces created through the collaboration between professional designers and local artisans. Apparently, before London Fashion Week, established designers, like Stella McCartney and Karen Walker, were partnered with local artists from developing countries who were gifted in handcrafted trades.

Each pair worked together to build fashion looks inspired by each person’s background, knowledge, and expertise no doubt, described a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace.

The initiative uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way.

Much like Kate Middleton’s Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception, London Fashion Week is not open to the public. However, londonfashionweek.co.uk is live streaming several of the catwalk shows during the week.

Even if the extravagant catwalks and regal dinners are invite-only, fashion gurus and fans can still partake in the festivities during the London Fashion Week Festival. According to Daily Mail, the festival will take place from February 22 to February 25. Visitors can take a closer look at some of the designer treads seen on the catwalk during the LFW Festival.

Tickets to the London Fashion Week Festival can be bought on its official website here. There are five different types of tickets ranging from £20 to £200. Each ticket comes with its own set of perks, like access to the LUXE Lounge, seats to a catwalk show, and even a chance to sit down for a Q+A session with a designer.