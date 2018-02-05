‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon’s Co-Star Might Follow Pauley Perrette’s Exit, Episode 14 Spoilers

Many followers of NCIS Season 15 are thrilled for the return of the long-running series after a weeks-long hiatus. Amid the hounding cancellation rumors, CBS teased that a lot of twists and turns are happening in the upcoming new episodes. Now, recent spoilers suggest that another main character could possibly bid farewell soon.

In October 2017, Pauley Perrette took to social media to announce her decision to leave the show after NCIS Season 15. The 48-year-old American actress confirmed the exit rumors through her official Twitter account, as reported by USA Today. In the post, Pauley revealed that she decided to depart from the popular CBS series in 2016.

The civil rights advocate also hoped that her fans would cherish the remaining days of her character, including everything Abby Sciuto has given in the past 16 years. Pauley Perrette has also clarified that the management is not mad at her. The NCIS Season 15 actress has also debunked the claims, saying that she is leaving the show because she would be focusing on her own skincare line.

Less than four months since Pauley Perrette announced her imminent departure, reports suggest that another NCIS Season 15 character is likely to make an exit. Carter Matt opened up about the possibility of Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) being the next one to say goodbye. Ellie’s exit rumors began after the series’ latest teaser showed that someone tried to cause her harm.

With the return of Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton), it was claimed that he could possibly be the one who will abduct Emily Wickersham’s character in NCIS Season 15 Episode 14. Though Emily’s exit is not impossible to happen in the future, the publication also suggested that there are many reasons for her to stay in the series. In fact, there have been claims saying that the show will explore the budding romance of Ellie Bishop and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, recent spoilers suggest that FBI Agent T.C. Fornell (Joe Spano) is going to return in NCIS Season 15 Episode 14. International Business Times Australia suggested that the Mark Harmon and his team will be working closely with T.C. Fornell in the forthcoming “Keep Your Friends Close” episode to solve an old case. Aside from Joe Spano, Graham Hamilton is also rumored to make a comeback as the show’s new big bad.

The popular American action police procedural television series is set to return on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!