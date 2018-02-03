Angelina Jolie Shows ‘Worryingly Thin’ Body In Mini Dress After Weight Loss From Brad Pitt Split [Rumors]

In the months that have passed since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the mom of six has discussed her health concerns. But it’s Jolie’s weight loss that has become the focus, and an insider close to Angelina told Now magazine that Jolie’s slim figure is the result of feeling stressed about her split from Brad.

Angelina has been focusing on her six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) while returning to her career with red carpet appearances. But Jolie also is reportedly seeking to “wrap up” her split from Brad, and it’s affecting her ability to eat, according to the insider.

“Divorce isn’t easy for anyone, and Angelina Jolie is beginning to show the strain from her split with Brad Pitt. She shocked fans when she showed off worryingly thin arms.”

One report late last year claimed that Angelina has lost so much weight that she weighs less than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, as the Inquisitr reported. There were rumors that Jolie’s weight loss resulted from a dangerous diet that consisted of cigarettes, coffee, wine, and expensive cheeses, as well as claims that she lives on just a few hundred calories a day of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries.

According to Now magazine’s insider, Angelina allegedly has become so stressed by her divorce from Brad that she “can’t eat properly.” The busy actress is raising her children, pursuing her career, and devoting “hours” every day to phone calls with lawyers, added the insider. Jolie also reportedly has been working on figuring out her finances amid the ongoing stress of her breakup from Pitt.

Angelina Jolie wore a dress with a slit that revealed her weight loss. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

The insider also told the magazine that Angelina has been so immersed in seeking to finalize the divorce that she has taken the focus off her own well-being. Jolie previously has sparked concern about her figure. When she was a teenager, she reportedly struggled with anorexia. Following the loss of her mother in 2007, Angelina also lost a noticeable amount of weight which she said was from “stress and grief.”

Jolie recently took two of her daughters, 13-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, on a shopping expedition in Los Angeles after traveling to Paris and Brussels with all six kids, reported the Daily Mail.

“Angelina Jolie turns heads in a black lace dress as daughter Shiloh, 11, shows her support for Liverpool FC in red hoodie. The Oscar-winning star accentuated her long pins in the mini-dress which featured a daring thigh split.”

Angelina, Shiloh, and Zahara were seen laughing together as they shopped. While Shiloh paired her hoodie with flip-flop shoes and cropped khaki trousers, Zahara opted for a black t-shirt and camouflage leggings. Angelina also took the kids to explore Paris. Jolie’s trip to the city included filming a new perfume commercial for Guerlain.

Readers responded to the photos of Angelina in a black lace mini dress with comments about her weight loss. One wrote that “broomstick legs are not sexy,” while another speculated that the children were laughing “because they dared her to go out in her nightie and she actually did it.”

Shiloh and Zahara, in contrast, charmed readers, with one describing them as looking “cute and normal.” But some readers felt that Angelina’s outfit was not appropriate for a low-key shopping expedition.

“I’m finding her behavior odder and odder. Does she ever just wear flip flops, a pair of jeans, and a t-shirt?…Now I know why she wears so many long skirts. Those legs-eww.”

However, although some thought that Jolie’s revealing mini dress missed the mark when it came to flattering her figure, E News praised Angelina for her other style choices during her visit to Paris.

Angelina Jolie's white dress and oversize gray wrap was only the beginning of our picks for this week's best dressed stars: https://t.co/IvtY01tBm0 — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) February 2, 2018

From her red lipstick to her soft frock, the American actress succeeded in living up to the best of Parisian styles, according to the media outlet.

One of Jolie’s outfits during her visit to Paris featured a white frock with a square neckline. Angelina opted for a generously sized grey wrap and Louis Vuitton Steamer handbag to go with the outfit. Jolie’s stiletto heels completed her success in stepping up her style game for France.