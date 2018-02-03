Pink Says She May Not Be Able To Sing 2018 Super Bowl National Anthem One Day Before Show

Just one day before she’s set to perform the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LII, Pink revealed on social media that she’s suffering from the flu and seemingly may not be able to perform live ahead of the game. The star shared a photo of herself rehearsing on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and admitted in the caption that she was suffering from a bout of the flu which has weakened her voice.

Pink shared the message with her Instagram followers in the early hours of February 3, where she confirmed that she was “trying to practice the flu away” after catching the illness from her two kids.

Adding that she’s been waiting since 1991 to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl after seeing Whitney Houston take on the gig 27 years ago, she said that her “time has come” but “it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek.”

“You can’t write this stuff I swear!” Pink then continued of feeling ill shortly before she’s scheduled to sing at the Super Bowl, adding that her dream of performing at the big game “is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

But it sounds like the “What About Us?” singer is determined to push through her illness despite losing the power in her voice, calling it “one of the biggest honors of my life” to be asked to sing.

Suggesting that she’s not ready to cancel her appearance just yet, Pink wrote in the caption “I promise I will do my best, as I always do” but seemed to suggest that there was a chance she wouldn’t be able to perform live by adding the hashtags “#pleasegivememyvoiceback” and “#ificansingimgonnakillit.”

Of course, if Pink can’t perform live on the night, there’s a chance she may be able to pre-record her rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” and then lip-sync to the track on the night as some performers have done in the past.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It’s not yet clear how the star will handle her illness, though fans shared their support in the comments section, comforting the star ahead of her big Super Bowl gig.

“Talk about s****y timing!!” one fan wrote alongside a crying emoji. “You’ve got this tho… your best is all anyone can do.”

“Get well Pink, we’ll be rooting for you all the way!” another told the singer.

Before breaking the news to her Instagram followers, Pink confirmed that she was suffering from the flu during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis just hours earlier where she skipped out on performing a few of her hits for her fans because of her ailing voice.

Per Washington Post, the talented star skipped a few words in some songs – instead relying on her backing singers to pick up the slack – and also began to perform the emotional hit “Beautiful Trauma” but pulled the plug on the song halfway through by telling the crowd, “I hate this. I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

She then joked about catching the disease from her two children, 6-year-old Willow and 1-year-old Jameson, telling the crowd that her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them because they’re so cute.”

Despite her illness, Pink is currently still expected to perform the U.S. national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl on February 4, with Justin Timberlake performing the halftime show. Carrie Underwood will also be making an appearance at the game in a pre-taped opening video for NBC showcasing her track “The Champion.”