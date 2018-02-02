Blake Shelton Reportedly Ready To Leave ‘The Voice’ Amid Rumored Turmoil Off-Camera

Blake Shelton is reportedly ready to leave The Voice. A new report claims that the country singer could be on his way out the door in light of rumors going around of behind-the-scenes drama on the set, and the possibility that his pal and fellow coach, Adam Levine, may quit.

Season 14 of The Voice premieres in a few weeks and Shelton will be joined by Levine, in addition to Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson. They’re currently taping the show.

Radar Online published a new report stating that Blake Shelton “wants off” The Voice. It reveals that Blake Shelton has become difficult to work with on the hit NBC show and that he’s changed a lot — and not for the better. A source close to production tells the website that while Blake has “gotten insane exposure for his music,” it hasn’t come without its share of drama. The insider explains that the “money and fame have changed” the 41-year-old superstar. He’s described as a “cry baby” if he doesn’t get what he wants and “barks orders at people.”

The source added that if Adam quits The Voice, Blake is “definitely walking out behind him.” If this happens, producers will be “okay” with it because after having both Blake and Adam on the show for eight years, they’re ready to change things up.

Radar Online also reported this week that Adam Levine is thinking about quitting the show following Season 14 to spend more time with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their family. The two have a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, and are expecting a second baby. A source told the website that Adam has been butting heads with new coaches, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. Moreover, Behati is said to be pressuring him to spend more time with family and he wants to take some time being a stay-at-home dad and work on new music. In an interview with Yahoo, Adam said Bruno Mars or Justin Timberlake would be the perfect candidates to fill his shoes on The Voice.

Blake Shelton is rumored to leave ‘The Voice’ if Adam Levine quits. Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP Images

Blake Shelton is no stranger to an endless stream of rumors. Gossip Cop just corrected another rumor that involved him and Gwen Stefani. OK! magazine ran a report claiming Stefani is pregnant and that she and Shelton are married. Their recent getaway to Mexico made for good tabloid fodder when the magazine wrote that the couple was secretly celebrating their wedding and the anticipation of their new baby.

The pair were in Mexico so Blake could perform at Luke Bryan’s annual “Crash My Playa” concert. Blake and Gwen also relaxed on the beach while making the trip down there. The false report about Gwen being pregnant claimed she was two months along, but it was clear she wasn’t going by photos of her in the bikini.

The Voice Season 14 premieres on Monday, February 26 on NBC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.