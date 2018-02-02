Kim Zolciak’s Co-Stars Reportedly Want Her Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak may be on the verge of getting fired from her part-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new report, Kim Zolciak’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, including longtime nemesis NeNe Leakes, former friend Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore, are unhappy with Zolciak’s Season 10 return to the show and hope to see her let go before filming begins on the series’ upcoming 11th season.

“Basically, the other women don’t want her to return next season, ” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on February 2. “They’ve had it with Kim’s outlandish behavior.”

In addition to Kim Zolciak’s co-stars’ alleged issues with her behavior, Bravo TV is also reportedly unhappy and feels they may have made a mistake hiring her back last year. So, as they prepare for the show’s 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta later this year, the network is reportedly discussing the possibility of leaving Zolciak off of the cast.

Even fans of the Bravo TV reality series have allegedly made it clear that they don’t like seeing Kim Zolciak back on the show and feel she hasn’t added anything worth watching to the series.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Kim Zolciak was one of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta when the series began airing years ago and after appearing on the series for several seasons, she was awarded with her own reality special, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. In the months that followed the special, which showcased Zolciak’s wedding to husband Kroy Biermann, Bravo TV opted to turn the special into a full-time series and now, years later, the show is doing great in the ratings.

While recent rumors suggest that Kim Zolciak may be booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there have also been claims that the mother of six’s role on the show could be upgraded from part-time to full-time ahead of Season 11.

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.