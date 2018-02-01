‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Week Of February 5: JT Learns A Shocker, Ash Pushes Vikki’s Buttons

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 5 reveal a con will be exposed, a battle line will be drawn, and someone will try to make peace. It will kick off the February sweeps with a bang when something shocking about a fan-favorite comes to light.

According to Soap Central, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will discover that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has an alias, and she’s the one who is stealing from Fenmore’s website. He will learn that she has been pocketing a large amount of cash. J.T. wonders whether she has a partner helping her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea feels backed into a corner and issues a threat. It’s likely that she will get into it with J.T. after he confronts her about her alias. Perhaps, she will beg him not to reveal her fake name or allow her and Connor to skip town first. It’s clear her storyline is heating up for an explosive exit.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will do whatever she can to push Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) buttons. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the two continue to battle each other for the spotlight at Newman Enterprise. Eventually, Ashley will have help when Abby (Melissa Ordway) returns from maternity leave in March.

Today on #YR, Devon is caught between Mariah and Tessa, while Billy thinks J.T. and Victoria are moving too fast. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GduTR5v719 pic.twitter.com/MwgPGdfPnz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) will try to get the Abbott family to come together. He thinks that the fighting between Ashley and Jack (Peter Bergman) has gone too far. Billy wants them to stop and comes up with a plan. The question is, will Jack and Ashley agree to bury the hatchet?

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has had Devon (Bryton James) following her around since their divorce. Young and the Restless spoilers state that could change. Hamilton-Winters signs a new singer, who could catch Devon’s eye. According to CBS Soaps in Depth, Shanica Knowles, Beyonce’s cousin, will appear on the CBS soap opera as Simone Friday, February 9. After the drama with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Devon needs to sign another artist, fast. Will Simone be the artist that keeps his music division afloat? Will Devon take an interest in her?

It looks like a great week ahead on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.